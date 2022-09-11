After a long offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are finally back in action Sunday, as they take on the Detroit Lions to kick off a season that suddenly has high expectations.

Thanks to the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offseason additions of A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, and first-round draft pick Jordan Davis, the Birds have become many experts’ pick to win the NFC East and make some noise in the playoffs.

Longtime NFL reporter Peter King, who has successfully predicted the last four Super Bowl champions, has the Eagles going 11-6 and earning the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. Inquirer Eagles reporter Josh Tolentino is even more optimistic, predicting the Eagles will make it all the way to the Super Bowl (though he has them losing to the Buffalo Bills).

“It comes down to Jalen Hurts, it really does,” CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo told The Inquirer. “If he has the ability to take that next step this year, then I think they have a chance to be that surprise team. But it’s really on him.”

The Eagles’ season opener will air at 1 p.m. on Fox, which is in its 29th season carrying the NFL. Calling the game is play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, who is paired with onetime “hater Eagles fan” Mark Schlereth, who joined Fox in 2017 after 16 years at ESPN. Schlereth is a familiar voice to Birds fans at this point, after calling four Eagles games last season. That includes the team’s Week 11 drubbing of the New Orleans Saints, which featured angry Birds fan Mary Kate Mink — the “Mare of Havertown,” as 94.1 WIP’s Rob Ellis dubbed her.

Merrill Reese, 79, returns this season to call the Eagles on 94.1 WIP, where he’s been the voice of the team since 1977. Returning alongside him for the 25th season is former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick, with WIP host Howard Eskin reporting from the sideline.

“I think they have filled a lot of needs in the offseason. I’m excited,” Reese said of the Eagles. “I would have thought the Cowboys were clearly the team to beat, but I honestly believe that the Eagles right now are the most talented team in the NFC East. "

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Eagles’ season opener against the Lions:

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions: Week 1

When: Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Time: 1 p.m. kickoff

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL+ (requires a subscription)

Referee: Brad Allen

Live Eagles coverage on Gameday Central

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Gameday Central. Smith and Tolentino will discuss the Eagles-Lions game live at 11:30 a.m., prior to kickoff. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Other NFL games on TV in Philadelphia on Sunday

Steelers at Bengals: 1 p.m., CBS3 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Even Washburn)

Chiefs at Cardinals: 4:25 p.m., CBS3, 4:25 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Packers at Vikings: 4:25 p.m., Fox29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Buccaneers at Cowboys: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

NBC Sports Philadelphia to debut new pre- and postgame show

Eagles Pregame Live and Eagles Postgame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia will have a new lineup of talent this year following the departures of Seth Joyner and Ray Didinger.

Michael Barkann will return as the show’s host, as will analyst and former Eagles offensive lineman Barrett Brooks. But joining the studio show this season will be former Eagles quarterback and Monday Night Football announcer Ron Jaworski, known to most fans as simply “Jaws.” Jaworski spent 27 years at ESPN as an announcer and analyst before being laid off in 2017.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Rueben Frank will also join the program, though he’ll join Eagles Pregame Live remotely from Lincoln Financial Field with John Clark before home games.

Other new Eagles shows will feature Mike Missanelli and Tra Thomas

Eagles Postgame Live will have some competition this season.

JAKIB Sports, a YouTube channel, will stream an Eagles postgame show featuring former 97.5 The Fanatic host Mike Missanelli. The former sports talker, who departed the station abruptly back in May, will be joined by Seth Joyner, former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Derrick Gunn, and new 94.1 WIP host Devan Kaney. The postgame show will also stream on 6abc.com.

Inside The Birds, another YouTube sports channel, will offer Inside The Birds Postgame Live, featuring former ESPN reporter Adam Caplan, Geoff Mosher, and former Eagles offensive lineman William “Tra” Thomas, who cohosted the morning show on The Fanatic before being laid off in March 2000.

Eagles guide of NFL pregame shows on Fox, CBS, ESPN, and others

Here’s a rundown of all the local and national NFL pregame shows offered by the major networks this week:

Fox29: Game Day Live at 10 a.m. (Breland Moore, Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, Bill Anderson, Howard Eskin), Fox NFL Kickoff at 11 a.m. (Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick), Fox NFL Sunday at noon (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson)

CBS3: Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. (Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall), The NFL Today at noon (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson)

NBC10: Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (Amy Fadool), Eagles Gameplan at 10 a.m. (John Clark, Mike Quick, Ike Reese, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen), Football Night in America at 7 p.m. (Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Matthew Berry, Mike Florio), Eagles Gameday Final after Buccaneers-Cowboys and the news (John Clark)

ESPN: Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 a.m. (Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan).

NFL Network: NFL GameDay Morning at 9 a.m. (Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Rachel Bonnetta, Cynthia Frelund)

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 TV schedule

Week 1, Sept. 11: Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 2, Sept. 19: Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Week 3, Sept. 25: Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 4, Oct. 2: Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5, Oct. 9: Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Week 6:, Oct. 13: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 7: Bye week

Week 8, Oct. 30: Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9, Nov. 3: Eagles at Texans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video (locally on Fox29)

Week 10, Nov. 14: Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 11, Nov. 20: Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 12, Nov. 27: Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 13, Dec. 4: Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 14, Dec. 11: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 15, Dec. 18: Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 16, Dec. 24: Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Week 17, Jan. 1: Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 18, Jan. 7 or 8: Giants at Eagles, TBD, TBD

