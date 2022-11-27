The Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers tonight in South Philly on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which looked like a much better matchup when the NFL schedule came out during the offseason.

The Packers (4-7) have struggled this season, in part because Aaron Rodgers has been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5.

Green Bay has dropped six of their last seven games, including a loss to the Tennessee Titans last week in the snow at Lambeau Field, and their overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 is looking more and more like an outlier.

A win by the Eagles Sunday night will all but eliminate the Packers from playoff contention. The last time Green Bay missed the playoffs was 2018.

Still, Rodgers typically has the Eagles’ number. The Birds have won just two of their last seven games against the Packers, including a 30-16 loss in 2020 at Lambeau Field, where Jalen Hurts took over as the team’s quarterback. Since Week 15 of the 2021 season, Hurts has led the Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best winning percentage in the NFL during that timespan.

Jason Kelce will make a little Eagles history tonight. Kelce will appear in his 170th game, surpassing Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik for the most games played by an Eagles offensive lineman in franchise history. The game will also be Kelce’s 133rd consecutive start, third-most in franchise history behind Herman Edwards (135) and Jon Runyan (144).

Packers (4-7) and Eagles (9-1): Week 12

When: Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 8:20 p.m. Eastern kickoff

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), Peacock, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL+ (requires a subscription)

Referee: Shawn Smith

Eagles will be wearing all black

For the first time ever, the Eagles will be dressed in black from head-to-toe.

The Eagles have previously worn black jerseys and pants, but a 2021 rule change paved the way for the Birds to introduce a black alternate helmet this season, which they’ll debut tonight against the Packers.

The Birds will be decked in all black twice more this season — Week 16 on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys, and in Week 18 at home against the New York Giants.

Next year, it’s expected the Eagles will shift away from their black alternate outfits and return to their classic kelly green uniforms, which owner Jeffrey Lurie has been an advocate for in recent years.

“I love the midnight green; I think it’s great. But I also want the kelly green,” Lurie said back in 2017. I’d love for us to have both, and some games have one and some games have the other. I think that would be more fun.”

Will the NFL flex Eagles-Giants to primetime?

The Eagles have a shot to be back on Sunday Night Football in a couple of weeks, when the Birds take on the Giants in Week 14 on Dec. 11.

The game is currently scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Fox, but is unprotected and could be flexed into primetime by the NFL.

NBC currently has a lopsided matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) and the Denver Broncos (3-7) scheduled to play on Dec. 11 on Sunday Night Football. While the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are ratings gold (there’s a reason the NFL has them playing on national TV in 11 out of their first 13 games), the Broncos are having a disappointing season, and no one wants to watch a blowout.

The NFL would have to make an announcement by Tuesday if they decide to move Eagles-Giants into primetime.

