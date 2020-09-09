The Eagles' most efficient and decorated unit the last three seasons has been its offensive line. They earned the No. 1 seed in 2017 and won Super Bowl LII because that line protected Carson Wentz and, more importantly, Nick Foles; it cleared the path for the five-headed running back corps that finished third in the NFL in rushing; and it was the main reason the Eagles led the NFL in time of possession that season. The Birds also finished fourth in time of possession in 2018, and were second in 2019, main reasons why they returned to the playoffs each year.