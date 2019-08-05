3. Jim Schwartz wasn’t giving much away when he was asked before practice about the cornerback competition. But, as he said, we’re still early in the game. In fact, the Eagles have yet to play one. But with Jalen Mills (foot) not any closer to a return, and Ronald Darby (knee) still limited, it’s looking more like Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox with be the top three corners when the season opens. The only question, really, is who plays in the slot? Jones and Maddox have taken turns inside, but the former could be pulling away on the outside. He had another strong practice. During one set, Jones broke up passes to Ertz and tight end Dallas Goedert. I didn’t see him give much else up. Douglas is strictly an outside guy and he’s played well. But he was up and down Sunday. Douglas was on receiver Alshon Jeffery’s back when he dropped a pass inside the 5-yard line. But he got beat by Ertz on a Wentz dart to the pylon for a “touchdown” and by Jeffery on an out-and-in route in the end zone.