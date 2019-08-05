The workout was a dialed down “10-10-10” session after Sunday night’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. There wasn’t much action in the name of competition, but one highlight – if you’re a fan of mid-tempo rock like me – was a surprising playlist of strictly Grateful Dead songs. I wish I had my devil sticks. By track No. 6 – “Me and My Uncle” – wide receiver DeSean Jackson had had enough. He ran over and had the music changed.