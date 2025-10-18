The Eagles look to end both a two-game losing streak and get their offense going when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon on Fox.

The offense’s inconsistency has Birds fans shaking their heads in frustration, including SportsCenter anchor and Phoenixville native Kevin Negandhi.

“If you had the chance to fix the Eagles offense.. what would you do?” Negandhi asked on social media earlier this week.

The post drew a number of responses, including one from Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski, who mockingly suggested, “Be bold. Punt on first down.”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, a former Jalen Hurts critic turned believer who happens to be married to an Eagles fan, outlined some concrete steps he thinks the Birds should take to wake up their sleepy offense:

“I would put Jalen under center a little more and try to get the run game going at the defense,” Orlovsky said during an appearance on Up & Adams Friday. Not only are the Birds shotgun centric and don’t do much play action, Orlovsky said their play selection was predictable based on how the team lines up.

“You can tell if it’s going to be a run or a pass based on where Saquon’s lines up,” Orlovsky said.

Both head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo acknowledged this week the Eagles offense had become predictable, largely because of a lack of success on first and second downs.

“We’ve got to eliminate those third-and-longs. Third-and-seven plus in the NFL is tough,” Patullo told reporters. “The defense is dictating to you at that point.”

The good news for the Eagles is that they have been in this position before and have been able to turn things around. As my colleague Olivia Reiner writes, the Birds were in a similar situation coming off a Thursday night game in 2024 and 2021, and in both cases the Eagles’ offense was able to bounce back.

It won’t be easy. The Vikings have the second-best pass defense in the league and are only allowing 19.4 points per game. But their rushing defense has slipped and Carson Wentz will be under center, so anything is possible.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Vikings Sunday:

What time and channel is the Eagles game Sunday?

Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Rams is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Former tight end turned NFL analyst Greg Olsen will be back in the booth for his second Eagles game this season.

With Olsen’s normal partner Joe Davis calling the American League Championship Series on Fox (and dealing with dead mic issues), Adam Amin will handle play-by-play Sunday. Pam Oliver, in her 31st season with Fox, will report from the sidelines.

Eagles-Rams will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Devan Kaney will handle sideline reporting duties.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9-FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3-FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.

Eagles-Vikings streaming options

Eagles-Vikings will stream on Fox One, Fox’s new subscription streaming service. It will also stream on the Fox Sports app, though you need to log in with your cable provider.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you live in Philadelphia or any other TV market where the game is airing, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is to use a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.

NFC East standings

Despite two straight losses, the Eagles remain in first place in the NFC East heading into Week 7.

The last time the Eagles lost three straight games was …

After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles ended the 2023 season by losing five of their final six games, including three straight against the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks.

You have to go all the way back to 2020 to find the last time the Eagles have lost four straight games.

The good news is Sirianni is 8-0 against NFC North teams, including the playoffs, and the Eagles have the second-best road record (26-11) in the league since he because head coach, according to the Associated Press.

Other NFL Week 7 games on TV in Philly Sunday

Rams at Jaguars (in London): 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Sara Walsh) Commanders at Cowboys: 4:25 p.m., Fox29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Giants at Broncos: 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins) Falcons at 49ers: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Eagles-Vikings live updates

Staff writers Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on Inquirer.com.

Notes and observations about the game can be found at Inquirer.com/Eagles.

