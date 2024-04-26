2024 NFL draft: Eagles have two picks tonight after selecting Toledo cornerback; Cowboys star ''utterly disgusted' by Birds' pick
After taking Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick, the Eagles still have needs on the offensive line and on defense.
The 2024 NFL draft continues Friday with the second and third rounds. Day two begins at 7 p.m. on ABC, ESPN2, and the NFL Network.
The Eagles have two second-round picks tonight, barring a trade. Here are the Birds' top priorities and the best remaining prospects.
The Eagles took cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round. It could be a slam-dunk pick for the Birds.
Ahead of the draft, the Eagles signed A.J. Brown to a 3-year, $96 million contract extension.
How many draft picks do the Eagles have tonight?
The second and third rounds of the 2024 will take place tonight, and the Eagles have to picks — No. 50 and 53.
As of now they'll have five more picks on Sunday, though general manager Howie Roseman is known for making draft-day moves.
Bill Belichick's analysis of Eagles draft pick Quinyon Mitchell
What are the Eagles biggest needs heading into second round?
Especially after extending star wide receiver A.J. Brown on Thursday, the Eagles have a strong offensive nucleus in place for the foreseeable future. Still, one of their biggest needs comes along the offensive line, with the potential to add an immediate starter at right guard and/or a successor for Lane Johnson at tackle sticking out as one of the main priorities for Day 2.
Even with Smith under contract through 2028 and Brown’s new deal stretching through 2029, adding a No. 3 wide receiver to complement the pair would also make sense.
How Quinyon Mitchell fits among past Eagles DB draft picks
Before the 2024 NFL scouting combine, The Inquirer did a deep dive into the Eagles draft history, identifying the top seven draft needs, which included: defensive back, safety, linebacker, edge rusher, wide receiver, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
Using previous draft picks at those positions, specifically ones who were measured at and participated in the combine, while using NFL.com and Sports Reference’s databases, The Inquirer stacked the data of players selected during Howie Roseman’s tenure as general manager, which dates back to 2010, to see if there is any commonality in the traits and physical measurables the Eagles value.