The Eagles continue their preseason on Sunday in a 1 p.m. game against the Cleveland Browns, but don’t expect to see Jalen Hurts or many others starters on the field.

The Eagles just finished several joint practice sessions against the Browns, which offered Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff an in-depth look at the roster in action. The same goes for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who told reporters most starters won’t take the field Sunday, including newly suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“The joint practices are giving you in-game experience, controlled game experience,” Sirianni said earlier this week. “For two days in a row at practice to work on things that you want to work on and the other team wants to work on, and you don’t get your quarterback hit, stuff like that. It’s not live to the ground. So, it’s a controlled experience.”

The game will air at 1 p.m. on NBC10, with play-by-play by former Phillies announcer Scott Graham and analysis by former offensive lineman Ross Tucker. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.

Sunday’s preseason matchup can also be heard on 94.1 WIP. Merrill Reese and Mike Quick — in their 24th season calling games together — will handle the broadcast, with longtime WIP host Howard Eskin reporting from the sideline.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eagles at Browns: Week 2 preseason game

When: Sunday Aug. 21

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Time: Kickoff is 1 p.m.

TV: NBC10 (Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, Dave Spadaro), NFL Network (Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejan, Bill Kulik)

Streaming: NBC Sports app, My Teams app (require cable authentication), FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream (all require a subscription)

Eagles-Browns will also air on the NFL Network

Good news for Eagles fans who don’t live in Philadelphia — the Birds’ second preseason game will air live nationally on the NFL Network.

Because the game is in Cleveland, the NFL Network will air the Browns’ local coverage on News 5, which features play-by-play by Chris Rose and analysis by 10-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Thomas. Aditi Kinkhabwala will report from the sidelines.

While the Eagles’ final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 27, won’t air live on the NFL Network, fans who live outside of Philadelphia can stream it live on NFL+, the league’s new streaming service. It’s $4.99 a month, though they offer a free seven-day trial.

Some Pennsylvania viewers can watch the game without NBC10

Eagles fans living in a handful of areas west of Philadelphia — including Harrisburg, York, and Lebanon — can watch the game despite providers not offering NBC10.

Fox43 is airing NBC10′s coverage of all three Eagles preseason games, a move that drew some complaints from viewers last week when the network bumped MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game in favor of the Birds.

“This is an atrocity to sports fans everywhere,” one subscriber wrote on Fox43′s Facebook page. “A meaningless preseason football game over a baseball game based on a movie that countless baseball fans can relate to.”

Why is Deshaun Watson allowed to play?

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was an active participant in the two joint practices against the Eagles and took a few snaps during Cleveland’s first preseason game.

So why is he allowed to play if he was suspended 11 games by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations involving two dozen women.

Watson’s suspension doesn’t go into effect until the Browns cut their roster down to 53 players on Aug. 30. Until then, Watson is free to pray, practice, and be a general distraction to his team.

Despite being allowed to play, Watson won’t take the field against the Eagles. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Jacoby Brissett would start against the Birds, and that Watson won’t take a snap in either of the team’s final two preseason games.

What to know about the Eagles

Media coverage of Eagles-Browns

As with every training camp session, Inquirer staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the day’s practice will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Sports Daily newsletter will also have coverage.

On NBC, coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with Eagles Preseason Kickoff. After the game, NBC10 will immediate pivot to coverage of the PGA’s BMW Championship, which is being held at the Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

Coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia begins at noon with Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Taryn Hatcher, Barrett Brooks and Reuben Frank. There won’t be a postgame show.

