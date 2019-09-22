Updates and observations from today’s game against the Lions from South Philly.
The Eagles are down to about 4.5-point favorites, depending on where you shop. Over/under is 45.5.
Nelson Agholor’s second fumble was recovered by Darius Slay and brought back to inside the Eagles’ 30. Detroit converted it into a fielg and is up by 10 at the half.
Ugly first half for the Birds, who will be kicking off to start the second half.
Miles Sanders second fumble of the series led to a 25-yard field goal as Detroit takes a 17-10 lead.
The big play was a 44-yard run by J.D. McKissic on a double-reverse on the first play after the fumble.
Jason Peters (illness), Derek Barnett (knee) and Andre Dillard (ankle) all questionable to return. ... Oh, and Miles Sanders is OK after nearly having his head ripped off returning the ensuing kick.
Two-minute warning. Eagles have the ball at Detroit’s 45. The fans are still livid there was no call on the Sanders play. Objectively speaking, it was awful that there wasn’t a flag.
Jason Peters is standing on the Eagles sideline at the start of this drive, and Andre Dillard, his replacement, just went out with an injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai came in. Eight minutes left in the second quarter.
Kerryon Johnson’s one-yard leaping TD has put Detroit out front. Fantasy fans were either celebrating Johnson’s touchdown or bemoaning the one T.J. Hockenson scored on the play before, which was wiped out by a penalty.
The Eagles lead 10-7 after the first quarter, but Detroit will have 2nd & goal from inside the one. After a Kerryon Johnson 11-yard run to get the Lions into the red zone, Fletcher Cox was not happy with Josh Sweat for not reading the play correctly. Sweat got way upfield to create the hole Johnson ran through.,
Jordan Howard walks in from the 1-yard line to finish a 9-play, 75-yard drive that was a mix of passes and runs. Miles Sanders with a nice 9-yard carry off a zone run and Zach Ertz with a 23-yard catch to start the series. Eagles up 10-7, as Jake Elliott sails the ensuing kickoff out of the end zone. We’ll see Detroit’s offense for the first time.
Jamal Agnew takes advantage of some poor coverage by the Eagles sprecial teams with a 100-yard kickoff return to take a 7-3 lead.
Jake Elliott hits a 25-yard field goal to cap a 69-yard opening drive. Miles Sanders had the big play with a 40-yard TD reception. He had two targets on the drive, and two runs that netted just two yards. Hope you had the over on Sanders’ receiving yards, which pregame was 15.5 yards.
This might not be the hottest Eagles home game in the last 30 years, but it will be up there.
The warmest since 1999, when Pro-Football-Reference.com first started compiling the official game-time temps, was Sept. 24, 2017. Eagles’ nation remembers it more for Jake Elliott’s 61-yard field goal at the buzzer kick-started the run to the Super Bowl.
Official temperature at kickoff that day was 89 degrees. Forecasters this morning were calling for anywhere between 85-88.
The hottest game overall in the PFR database also involved the Eagles and also was memorable. The 2000 opener at Dallas had a game-time temp of 109 degrees. Team trainers gave the players pickle juice, Andy Reid opened the game with an onsides kick and the Eagles upset the Cowboys.
There have been eight Eagles home games since ’99 with a kickoff temperature of 80 degrees or more. The Birds are 6-2.
