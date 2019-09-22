If you’re planing to watch this afternoon’s Eagles game agains the Lions today on Fox, don’t be surprised if the broadcast seems a bit Detroit heavy.
That’s because today’s television analyst is Chris Spielman, a four-time Pro Bowler who played eight of his 10 NFL seasons at linebacker for the Lions. Spielman began calling games for Fox in 2016, but remains linked to the Lions, acting as the local television analyst during the team’s preseason games and as a midweek analyst for DetroitLions.com. But Spielman had a ton of praise to dish out about Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
“The thing I like about [Wentz] most is he reminds me of [Ben] Roethlisberger as a younger guy,” Spielman told the Detroit Free-Press. “Carson’s as strong as there is. There’s two throws he made [in Week 2] where he’s got guys hanging on his back and shoulders and still getting the ball downfield. And plus, you’ve got to be aware that he can run.”
Spielman will be calling the game alongside veteran play-by-play announcer Thom Brenneman and sideline reporter Shannon Spake, who also works on the network’s NASCAR coverage and fills what little free time she has training for and running in Ironman Triathlons. Spake ran the stairs at the Lincoln Financial Field Saturday afternoon, a tradition going back to 2014, when she covered college football for ESPN.
“[Former quarterback] Brock Huard was my analyst, and he’s like, ‘Do you want to run stairs?’ I had never done it before,” Spake told the Inquirer. “Now I’m hooked. I believe I’m up to 38 different stadiums.”
Spake and Spielman actually worked together on college football games back in 2013 at ESPN, and its her second straight year working alongside both Spielman and Brennaman. But unlike her colleagues, Spake said she has no desire to call games from the booth.
“There’s a lot of rhythm involved – it’s a dance – and a lot of those guys have photographic memories,” Spake said. “I love being part of the game. I love being down there on the field in the middle of it all.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Sept. 22
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Shannon Spake)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Tony Corrente
Week 3 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports:
As with every preseason game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice and preseason highlights.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX 29 will air FOX 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
