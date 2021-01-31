Call them the Driven Dozen.

They are the 12 Flyers prospects who seem destined to reach the NHL and be key contributors. Actually, one of them, Connor Bunnaman (ranked No. 10), is already with the Flyers.

Playmaking center Morgan Frost is atop the ratings, compiled by The Inquirer in consultation with scouting experts. Defenseman Cam York is a close second.

The ratings are based on the players’ progress and their upside at the NHL level.

The list is composed of nine forwards and three defensemen, and it only includes players who still have rookie status.

1. Morgan Frost, 21 years old, center

How acquired: First-round selection (27th overall) in 2017.

Skinny: An AHL All-Star last season, Frost also spent 20 games with the Flyers (two goals, five assists) and showed glimpses of his great promise. He played two games with the Flyers this season -- and seemed to be finding his stride -- before dislocating his left shoulder on a clean hit by Buffalo’s Jake McCabe. He is sidelined indefinitely.

Projected arrival: When healthy, Frost figures to get another chance this season if someone goes down with an injury.

2. Cam York, 20, defenseman

How acquired: First-round selection (14th overall) in 2019.

Skinny: A smooth-skating sophomore at the University of Michigan who was the captain of USA’s World Junior title team, York needs to put on some weight and improve his defense, but his offensive skills are eye-opening, and he is a future power-play quarterback. If he gains enough strength in the next seven-plus months, it’s not inconceivable he will earn a roster spot with the Flyers next season, but that may be too optimistic.

Projected arrival: 2022-23.

Defenseman Cam York skates during development camp in 2019. He is now playing at the University of Michigan.
Tim Tai / File Photograph
3. Wade Allison, 23, right wing

How acquired: Second-round selection (52nd overall) in 2016.

Skinny: Drafted with one of the two picks the Flyers acquired from Chicago for Kimmo Timonen, Allison has been slowed by various injuries but, when healthy, is a prototypical power forward who would have battled for a roster spot this season if not for an ankle injury. He has a booming shot and is expected to be ready to play for the Phantoms in about a month.

Projected arrival. 2021-22.

Wade Allison, who has been plagued by injuries, should be ready to play for the Phantoms in about a month.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
4. Egor Zamula, 20, defenseman

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent.

Skinny: He has recovered nicely from back surgery, and the 6-foot-4 Zamula has a long reach and is following the trajectory of Phil Myers, now in the Flyers’ top four. Zamula will play with the Phantoms and has a great upside. Fact is, he could be with the Flyers at some point this season. Like a lot of prospects, he needs to gain some strength, but he has the size, skill, skating, and poise to be in the NHL for many years.

Projected arrival: 2021-22.

Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula on the ice during an intrasquad game on Jan. 10.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
5. Bobby Brink, 19, right wing

How acquired: Second-round selection (34th overall) in 2019.

Skinny: He’s doing well as a sophomore at the University of Denver and has a great hockey IQ. Like Travis Konecny, Brink is known for the way he agitates opponents. Brink is still filling out and growing into his body, but he figures to be a key offensive weapon for the Flyers down the road.

Projected arrival. 2022-23.

Winger Bobby Brink displays some of Travis Konecny's on-ice characteristics.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
6. Tyson Foerster, 19, right wing

How acquired: First-round selection (23rd overall) in 2020.

Skinny: Foerster is able to start the season with the Phantoms until the Ontario Hockey League starts, so he will find out what parts of his game needs improving. He may have the hardest shot in the organization and, with some added weight and muscle, he will be showcasing it in the NHL. Foerster has great hockey sense, and he will benefit from having had a training camp with the Flyers.

Projected arrival: 2022-23

Flyers right winger Tyson Foerster goes after the puck as right winger Zayde Wisdom falls atop left winger Max Willman during an intrasquad game on Jan. 10.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
7. Tanner Laczynski, 23, left wing/right wing

How acquired: Sixth-round selection (169th overall) in 2016.

Skinny: Brent Flahr, the Flyers’ assistant general manager, calls the 6-1, 205-pound Laczynski a “horse of a guy " because of his size and strength. The former Ohio State star plays hard at both ends, has good hands, and a cannon of a shot. Laczynski, who missed training camp as he recovered from core-muscle surgery, will play for the Phantoms and could see time with the Flyers later this season.

Projected arrival: 2021-22

Tanner Laczynski starred at Ohio State and will play for the Phantoms this season. He is hoping to be recalled by the Flyers.
Rick Osentoski / AP
8. Noah Cates, 21, left wing

How acquired: Fifth-round selection (137th overall) in 2017.

Skinny: Cates has the potential to play in a middle-six role, scouts say. He has an off-the-chart hockey IQ and makes all the little plays that contribute to victories. Cates, a junior, is playing center and serving as the captain at the University of Minnesota-Duluth -- he helped the Bulldogs win the national title as a freshman -- but figures to be used at wing in the NHL.

Projected arrival: 2022-23.

Right winger Bobby Brink (left, No. 46) battles for the puck against left winger Noah Cates (right, No. 71) at the Flyers development camp in 2019. Both players are rated among the Flyers' top-12 prospects by The Inquirer.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
9. Emil Andrae, 18, defenseman

How acquired: Second-round selection (54th overall) in 2020 draft.

Skinny: The smallish defenseman is currently gaining valuable pro experience in Sweden, playing at an advanced level for his age. The Flyers won’t rush him, and it will take a few years before he is physically ready for the NHL rigors. The sturdy 5-9, 181-pounder is known for his puck-moving skills.

Projected arrival: 2023-24

Defenseman Emil Andrae figures to be a Flyers mainstay down the road,
Provided by Flyers
10. Connor Bunnaman, 22, center

How acquired: Fourth-round selection (109th overall) in 2016.

Skinny: The 6-1, 207-pound Bunnaman has shown marked improvement in each of the last three seasons, especially with his speed. He has been paying extra attention to his defense, but he has good offensive tools. He won’t be a star, but has a chance to be a solid role player.

Projected arrival: Bunnaman is currently the Flyers’ fourth-line center.

Flyers center Connor Bunnaman has made vast improvement over the last few years.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
11. Isaac Ratcliffe, 21, left wing

How acquired: Second-round selection (35th overall) in 2017.

Skinny: In his first pro season, the adjustment from the OHL to the AHL was difficult for the 6-6, 208-pound winger. But he then found his stride with the Phantoms -- he started to become a force down low -- before the coronavirus ended the season. He has a great upside, but a fractured rib – suffered while diving for a puck before training camp -- has him currently sidelined. Ratcliffe probably won’t play for Lehigh Valley for at least a month.

Projected arrival: 2021-22.

The Flyers' Isaac Ratcliffe knocks down the Islanders' Luca Sbisa during an exhibition game before last season.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
12. Linus Sandin, 24, right wing

How acquired: Signed last spring as a free agent.

Skinny: Phantoms coach Scott Gordon says Sandin has some of the habits and instincts displayed by Oskar Lindblom. Sandin tied for third in the Swedish Hockey League last season with 19 goals and he puts his 6-1, 210-pound frame to good use around the net. He could see time with the Flyers this season.

Projected arrival: 2021-22.

Others to watch (listed alphabetically): D Ronnie Attard, LW Elliot Desnoyers, G Samuel Ersson, G Ivan Fedotov, D Mark Friedman, D Linus Hogberg, LW David Kase, D Mason Millman, LW Samuel Morin, C Jay O’Brien, C German Rubtsov, G Felix Sandstrom, LW Matthew Strome, RW Maksim Sushko, RW Carsen Twarynski, G Kirill Ustimenko, RW Zayde Wisdom.

Right winger Linus Sandin skates during a Flyers intrasquad game on Jan. 10.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
