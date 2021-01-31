Skinny: He has recovered nicely from back surgery, and the 6-foot-4 Zamula has a long reach and is following the trajectory of Phil Myers, now in the Flyers’ top four. Zamula will play with the Phantoms and has a great upside. Fact is, he could be with the Flyers at some point this season. Like a lot of prospects, he needs to gain some strength, but he has the size, skill, skating, and poise to be in the NHL for many years.