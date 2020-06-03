The “yellow” phase holds the prospect of at least one cautious and careful step toward normalcy: outdoor dining, a hallmark of summertime. It’s not clear if Philadelphia itself will allow outdoor seating as the rest of Southeastern Pennsylvania gets the green light on Friday, June 5. There are rules, and Jenn Ladd runs them down: Only outside seating — on patios, rooftops, porches, and sidewalks — is allowed. Outdoor counter seating is allowed, but not if the counter faces a bartender. That means no “bars,” per se. Remember that cocktails-to-go is still a thing.