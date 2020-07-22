Word of closings across the Philadelphia area never ends, the pipeline of significant new projects has mostly dried up, and the outlook for the industry is grim. Even so, the show is going on for owners who had planned to open before the shutdowns. Mindful of commitments, investments, and other expenses, restaurateurs are moving forward to complete their projects, though they are vexed by the uncertainty. I offer a first look at Steak 48, a splashy steakhouse at Broad and Spruce Street; The Wayward, a polished brasserie that plans to open its outdoor patio next week; Clementine’s Stable Cafe, an all-day cafe/market eyeing an Aug. 10 debut at 631 N. Broad St.; as well as seven others, including a Stephen Starr restaurant that’s finished but won’t open till next year.