Rosenthal, a Food Network Star contender a few years ago and brother of retired Bachelorette hunk Reid Rosenthal (married now with a kid), has added a few dishes from his smoker to the Warrington menu, including the smoked trout salad you see here; Alabama white pulled chicken sandwich on a spicy butter-toasted bun; and Mexican cauliflower, whose florets of healthfulness are treated like the corn dish known as elotes (slathered in mayo and topped with cotija).