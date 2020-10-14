Center City’s Concourse Dance Bar, where customers once frolicked in a ball pit, gathered at the bars, and danced till 2 a.m. on a packed dance floor, can have none of that in the pandemic era. The 15,000 square feet of space tucked downstairs behind 1635 Market St. has been temporarily redone as what owners call a “sensory experience” that maintains the social aspect of club life down to the dancing, lighting, and Instagramming opportunities. There’s an ice room for literal chilling, but no ball pit for now.