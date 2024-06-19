At least 60 new restaurants are opening in the Philly area this summer

A new restaurant less than every two days? That’s how the math is mathing, with 60 newcomers expected to open over the 94 days of summer in the city, suburbs, and at the Jersey Shore.

The new restaurants are a mix of luxe (Provenance in Society Hill) and casual (Char Pizza in Kensington). There will be a doom-metal bar (Doom) near Northern Liberties, a rooftop deck (Enigma Sky) on Delaware Avenue, and a Main Line izakaya inspired by a Tokyo hangout (Izzy’s). Fimy and Ara Ishkhanian will open a second location of Apricot Stone, their popular Northern Liberties Armenian-Mediterranean BYOB, nearby.

Due in the next week or so alone are Amourette, the Rittenhouse Square pop-up from chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp (My Loup, Her Place Supper Club); Little Walter’s, chef Michael Brenfleck’s modern take on Polish gastronomy in East Kensington; Sorellina, the pizzeria sibling of Cicala at the Divine Lorraine in North Philadelphia; Drift on Mill, a nautical-theme bar-restaurant in Bristol; Han Dynasty’s new Old City location; and the Chinatown debut of Luscious Dumplings, a Michelin Bib Gourmand pick at its home base in Monrovia, Calif.

Even with 60 restaurants on the books, the typical high season for openings is fall, so there are many more on the way. Projected openings are provided here where known, but delays are de rigueur.

Philadelphia

A Man Full of Trouble Tavern (127-129 Spruce St.): Philadelphia’s only surviving pre-Revolutionary drinking spot, shuttered to the public for decades, is coming back at the hands of lawyer and history buff Dan Wheeler. He’s partnered with Succession Fermentory.

Amourette (251 S. 18th St.): Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp are venturing into a seasonal pop-up garden restaurant at the Art Alliance, the Rittenhouse Square mansion near their restaurants, Her Place Supper Club and My Loup. They promise a light, elegant approach; open through October. Late June

Apricot Stone (426 W. Girard Ave.): After eight years in Liberties Walk, mother-and-son team Fimy and Ara Ishkhanian expand their popular Armenian-Middle Eastern BYOB with a second location three blocks away in the former Las Cazuelas in Northern Liberties. It’s spread across two floors with an outdoor balcony, private dining room, and extensive art by local painter Adam Torcomian. July

Avana (2200 Ben Franklin Parkway): Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon, whose collection includes Amina in Old City, BlackHen, and the forthcoming Amina Ocean, are setting up in the former short-lived Hadley in the east tower of Park Towne Place with a 200-seat American restaurant whose name is Swahili for “beautiful flower.” July

Baby’s Kusina (2816 W. Girard Ave.): Tam and Raquel Dang’s Filipino food pop-up goes brick-and-mortar in Brewerytown with an all-day menu and a market.

Bar Palmina (1306 N. Front St.): Nikki Graziano’s zero-proof cocktail bar gets a new home in Fishtown. July

Bart’s Bagels (769 S. 10th St.): The West Philly bagel shop, which smokes its own meats in addition to making its own bagels, will take a new building across from Dante & Luigi’s. July

Bastia (1401 E. Susquehanna Ave.): Chef Tyler Akin is partnering with Foyer Project on this Mediterranean-inspired all-day cafe inside the Anna & Bel boutique hotel in Fishtown.

BLDG101 by Culinary Collective (2275 Bridge St.): This cafe, event space, and collab kitchen in the old Guardhouse space in the Frankford Arsenal in Northeast Philadelphia will serve breakfast and lunch weekdays from members and alumni of the collective along with coffee by Arsenal Coffee Roasters. On nights and weekends, the space will be used for private events as well as pop-ups and collaborations.

Brunchaholics (38 S. 19th St.): Aaron Anderson’s syndicated bruncherie will join the Rittenhouse scene. July

Bucatini Caffe (1824 S. 13th St.): Chef Chris Miller and Dejvi Furxhi (Burrata) are opening an Italian BYOB at 13th and Sigel Streets, just off East Passyunk.

Caletta (1401 E. Susquehanna Ave.): Cocktail/piano lounge that’s part of the Anna & Bel boutique hotel in Fishtown.

Capri (757 S. Front St.): Just signed to fill the former Fiore Fine Foods in Queen Village, this bar-restaurant will offer an Italian and Mediterranean menu supplemented by foods from the owners’ native Albania. The chef spent years at Cafe La Fontana in Center City. September

Carbon Copy & Mom-Mom’s Kitchen (3124 Richmond St.): Carbon Copy, the West Philadelphia brewery, joins Mom-Mom’s Kitchen, the Philadelphia Polish foodery, on a collaboration on a corner in Port Richmond. July

Char Pizza (310 Master St.): Viraj Thomas’ itinerant pizzeria comes indoors in the former eeva space in Kensington.

Château Rouge (2108 South St.): Also new on the books: a French-Cameroonian dinner and weekend brunch spot from Jeanette Jean, a native of Paris, filling the former Andy’s Chicken. July

Dear Daphni (The Laurel, 20th and Sansom Streets): A Mediterranean restaurant from the Schulson Collective at the new Laurel high rise, whose entrance will be across from Village Whiskey and Shake Shack.

Di Passare (151 S. 24th St.): An all-day restaurant occupying the former Sotto, which had a cafe on the Walnut Street bridge at 24th Street as well as a dining room beneath the bridge. (It’s a situation reminiscent of the upper and lower streets in downtown Chicago.) August

Doom (421 N. Seventh St.): Doom metal will get a showcase from former Royal Izakaya general manager Justin Holden next to Franklin Music Hall on Seventh Street near Callowhill in the no-name warehouse district next to Northern Liberties. Menu will include a lot of vegan options. Late July

Eleven Social (117 Chestnut St.): What’s billed as “social gathering place with good food and house-made beers” — not a brewpub or sports bar — is planned by retired Phillies second baseman Jimmy Rollins and business partner Matt DeLima in a former brewpub in Old City. Chef is Montana Houston, formerly of Restaurant Aleksandar. Late July

Enigma Sky (1030 N. Delaware Ave.): Three floors of chicness are planned by Kevin Dolce, owner of Logan Square’s Taste Cheesesteaks, in a former office building by the riverfront. The restaurant will be on the second floor with a roof deck above looking out at the Ben Franklin Bridge. A second phase of the project calls for a speakeasy-like bar-lounge called Bodega on the ground floor. August

Han Dynasty (110 Chestnut St.): Han Chiang moves the Old City location of his popular Chinese restaurant down the block into a two-story storefront. July 1

Joe & Kay (702 N. Second St.): Owen Kamihira (El Camino Real and the forthcoming Superette) and sons are planning a Northern Liberties izakaya named in honor of his grandparents, who owned a farm in Washington State before the family was interned during World War II. “Getting closer”

Kilimandjaro (4223 Chestnut St.): The comeback for Senegalese-born chef Youma Ba, whose West African restaurant at this location was demolished for a new mixed-use building. In the meantime, she opened Youma, a cozy 12-seater, seven blocks away. She’ll keep Youma and add this new version of Kilimandjaro, which will have 80 seats and a larger menu.

Kinto (1144 Frankford Ave.): Most of the crew from Fishtown’s cabaret/restaurant Fabrika is behind what is shaping up to be a snazzy but far-more-low-key Georgian bar-restaurant, with an extensive Georgian wine list, in a new building just up the block. End of the summer

Liberty Beer Garden (Independence Mall, Fifth Street south of Arch): Avram Hornik is setting up a tented pop-up on the mall grounds, similar to his Walnut Garden near Rittenhouse Square. Grand opening July 3 after two days of soft openings

Little Walter’s (2049 E. Hagert St.): Well-seasoned chef Michael Brenfleck’s family roots drive the bold flavors and comforting dishes that define Polish gastronomy (pierogi ruskie, kielbasa zwyczajna, house-made sourdough rye bread, etc.) at his East Kensington bar-restaurant. The citywide is called an Urbanista (city planner): 16-ounce Żubr and a shot of Żubrowska. Na Zdrowie! June 26

Luscious Dumplings owner Ker Zhu cooking dumplings at the restaurant, 937-939 Race St., on June 13, 2024. Read more Michael Klein / Staff

Luscious Dumplings (937-939 Race St.): Ker Zhu and Michelle Wu are syndicating her family’s L.A. family-owned dumpling house, which has caught the eye of Michelin inspectors. After stops in Colorado, they were drawn to Philadelphia by investors. The pork pot stickers are the best sellers, Zhu told me, but expect creative varieties, too. And in quantity: They have a Taiwan-made machine at this new Chinatown location that can pump out 6,000 dumplings an hour. June 25

Mona (1308-10 Chestnut St.): Posh Mediterranean restaurant-nightspot in Washington Square West from Teddy Sourias, who owns nearby bars such as Tradesman’s and U-Bahn.

Pearl’s on the Corner (1444 Frankford Ave.): Intimate cocktail bar with food at Frankford Avenue and Jefferson Street in Fishtown. July

Picnic (2421 Martha St.): The owners are trying to appeal to their East Kensington neighbors. Pass the wine shop and oyster display by the front door and step into a vast space designed to bring the outside in, with a menu relies on wood-fired cooking.

Pop’s Bun Shop (800 S. Ninth St.): All kinds of sweet and savory baked goods — sticky buns, in particular — will be on the list at this takeout spot at Ninth and Catharine Streets. Late August

Chef-owner Nicholas Bazik at what will be the dining counter of his restaurant, Provenance, at 408 S. Second St. on June 6, 2024. Read more Michael Klein / Staff

Provenance (408 S. Second St.): Chef Nicholas Bazik is behind this ambitious salon in the 200-year-old building on Head House Square that formerly housed Xochitl. Bazik’s tasting-menu-only format will showcase French seafood in a rarefied atmosphere, with only 18 seats on the two levels.

Rhythm & Spirits (1617 JFK Blvd.): Atlantic City’s spirited Italian American restaurant/nightspot sets up on the ground floor of One Penn Center, where Classic Cake was. July

Finishing touches are applied to the facade of Samuel Gritz Public House at Second and Bainbridge Streets on June 14, 2024. Read more Michael Klein / Staff

Samuel Gritz Public House (629 S. Second St.): Charlie Collazo, Neil Campbell, and Frank Bell III have put years into leveling off the oddly configured space at Second and Bainbridge Streets. It’s now a corner barroom with a private room downstairs featuring such historical touches as an iron gate to nowhere. July

Chef Liz Grothe has pop-ups planned before the opening of Scampi, her restaurant. Read more Mike Prince

Scampi (617 S. Third St.): Chef Liz Grothe, now in residency at Wim Cafe on South Street after a series of pop-ups as Couch Cafe, will take Queen Village’s Neighborhood Ramen for her Italian supper club.

Sorellina (699 N. Broad St.): Joe and Angela Cicala’s pizzeria is across the lobby of the Divine Lorraine Hotel from their high-end Cicala. June 21

Topside Tavern (10 S. 20th St.): Dhaya “Danny” Kuselan of Thanal Indian Tavern near Logan Square is going for an American sports bar theme at the former Farmer’s Keep; it will have a roof deck, as well. July

Pennsylvania Suburbs

Cantina Feliz (111 E. Butler Ave., Ambler): Fort Washington’s longtime upmarket Mexican restaurant moves into Lucky Well’s space in downtown Ambler. August

Chewy’s (924 N. Bethlehem Pike, Spring House): Food trucker Charlie Sokowski brings his barbecue and street fare indoors to the former Rich’s Other Place.

Departure (2 S. Orange St., Media): Delco native (and restaurant lifer) Rory Hirst and his wife, Krystal, are behind this roomy bar-restaurant in an old bank building with an international small-plates menu from chef J.J. Morgan. July

Drift on Mill (313 Mill St., Bristol): Randy Taylor, formerly of 1675 Distillery in Bensalem, is behind a rustic, nautical-theme American restaurant featuring steaks, seafood, and craft cocktails in a long-gone hobby shop. June 23

The Fort (325 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Washington): The crew from Jasper’s Backyard in Conshohocken is branching into the former Friendly’s in Fort Washington with a similarly family-friendly bar-restaurant with a something-for-everyone menu. August

Izzy’s (35 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore): Peter Martin, who owns the Ripplewood in Ardmore (as well as Ardmore Music Hall), is modeling this 24-seater on the SG Club in Tokyo, with distressed tiles and a coffered ceiling. Where the Ripp is all about whiskey, Izzy’s will focus on sake and offer a few handrolls.

Jolene’s (29 E. Gay St., West Chester): At the old Spence’s Oyster & Eating Saloon, 3 West Hospitality says it’s planning an upscale “but inviting” bar-restaurant whose modern menu is infused with classic French influence, plus wines, beers, liquor, and cocktails.

Mariangeli Alicea Saez and Dionicio Jimenez at their pop-up restaurant on Cherry Street Pier on June 14, 2024. Read more Michael Klein / Staff

La Baja (9 N. Main St., Ambler): James Beard nominee Dionicio Jiménez of Kensington’s Cantina La Martina, and his wife, Mariangeli Alicea Saez, are behind this 30-seat, moderately upscale BYOB, where the cooking will fuse the northern Mexican border cuisine of Baja with Mediterranean and Asian ingredients.

Leblon Steak (1201 E. Lincoln Highway, Levittown): Bucks County is getting a rodizio-style steakhouse from a North Jersey restaurateur.

Madi’s on a Roll (313 Bridge St., Phoenixville): Madi Coble’s frozen-eggroll business, which launched two years ago in farmer’s markets and with a brick-and-mortar in Exton, really is on a roll. She and husband Brian are building out a second spot in Phoenixville as she mulls a future in which she offers a full line of appetizers. Note that the rolls are not served hot; this is a retail, heat-’em-yourself situation. August

Chef Chino Chang with sliders at the Markley, a skill-game arcade at 1729 Markley St. in Norristown. Read more Michael Klein / Staff

The Markley (1729 Markley St., Norristown): James Natale and Will Kelly are pairing an 18-seat gaming arcade (featuring games of skill) with a BYOB overseen by chef Hee “Chino” Chang, most recently culinary director for GLU Hospitality. He will reprise his comfort-food menu from the erstwhile Prime Stache in Old City. July

Mary (47 E. Butler Ave. Ambler): Chad Rosenthal (Lucky Well Incubator) is readying what he calls a “dark, sexy, intimate” cocktail bar in downtown Ambler, complementing his new Rosey’s Banh Mi.

Noble Goat (River Station in Downingtown): Bryan and Andrea Sikora, whose restaurants on the Pennsylvania and Delaware sides of the Brandywine Valley include Hearth Kitchen, Merchant Bar, La Fia, and Crow Bar, are opening in Downingtown’s new River Station development, planning an eclectic menu with a serious cocktail program. Late August-early September

The Stotesbury (812 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor): Restaurateur Brian Harrington and developer Jay Overcash are revamping Fatty’s, a corner tap in Wyndmoor, into a family friendly bar. August

New Jersey

Angeloni’s Club Madrid (2400 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City): Management of Tony’s Baltimore Grill is redoing Angeloni’s II in Atlantic City’s Ducktown neighborhood. Into what? They’re keeping everything close to the vest but the name suggests a throwback to the Boardwalk Empire-era Club Madrid.

Amma’s South Indian Cuisine (7000 Midlantic Dr., Mount Laurel): The critically praised Indian restaurant, now in Center City and Voorhees, is planning a Mount Laurel location, with one in Newtown, Bucks County, following in the fall. August

Black Cactus (2688 Dune Dr., Avalon): Chef Jason Cichonski (Tulip, Messina Social Club, Attico) is behind this new-from-the-ground-up bar-restaurant by the ocean in Avalon with a Mexican-inspired menu.

Gouldsburger’s (2 S. Main St., Medford): The Haddonfield-rooted burger specialist heads to Medford for a second South Jersey location.

Lamberti’s (9707 Amherst Ave., Margate): Luciano Lamberti feels he’s close to the finish line for his enormous Italian seafood destination on the Amherst Avenue bay front known as Sunset Bay Marina. July

Pearl & Mary (Ocean Casino, Atlantic City): Michael Schulson’s Washington Square West oyster bar will take space on Ocean Casino Resort’s Lobby Level.

Samuel’s (Ocean Casino, Atlantic City): This is a second Michael Schulson restaurant opening this summer on Ocean’s Lobby Level. Casino reps say the “American-Jewish inspired menu will include fresh baked breads and pastries, scrumptious salads and bowls and signature sandwiches.”

Umile Trattoria (211 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield): A “humble” trattoria from the partners behind Gouldburger’s and Crumbs Sandwich Joint in the former Earth Eats Co. space.