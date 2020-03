View this post on Instagram

Hey there #phillybars... we miss you especially hard on this most holy of days.... And since we can't enjoy a pint at the pub or watch bros get belligerent off green beer, we're appreciating you from afar. If you've been dying to give back to the people that have given you SO MUCH in the #phillyfood #phillydrink community, @cudianslip's got an idea: the VIRTUAL TIP JAR! Hit the link in our bio to find the Venmo names of your favorite servers and bartenders from across the city. These people have served you loyally for a long time, and they're having a tough time. Wouldn't it be nice to hit them back with something extra? How about this... for every drink you have at home, tip at least $1 to a fav from @triaphilly @cookandshaker @philadelphiadistilling @villagewhiskeyphl @citywineryphil @americansardine @vernickfish @tipsybistro @evilgeniusbeer and so many more! In need of support? There's a submission option on the link, too. TIP THE PEOPLE LINKED IN OUR BIO Y'ALL! THEY WORK HARD FOR YOUR MONEY! #wwwphilly #phillyfood #drinkphilly #foobooz #whyilovephilly #visitphilly #industryphilly #phillysupportsphilly #philly