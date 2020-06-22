Indoor dining at restaurants in the Garden State may resume on July 2, with establishments limited to 25% capacity, but not exceeding 100 people, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. Casinos in Atlantic City will also be allowed to reopen at 25% of their normal capacity. Additionally, Murphy increased the limit on outdoor gatherings to 250 people — up from the previous limit of 100 people. In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney says if coronavirus targets are met, indoor dining can reopen beginning July 3, along with venues like gyms and malls.