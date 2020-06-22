TL;DR: On July 2, indoor dining may resume and casinos can reopen in New Jersey. Both must operate at 25% capacity, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Similarly, Philadelphia will allow indoor dining with restrictions on July 3. A new Penn Medicine study finds COVID-19 can stop the heart, and a defibrillator may not help.
💇 You can now get a haircut in New Jersey, as barbers and hair salons were among the personal care services permitted to reopen Monday.
😷 Philadelphia has surpassed 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as it moves toward the “green” reopening phase.
📈 Delaware is one of about two dozen states reporting coronavirus increases as the country continues to allow businesses to reopen.
🎰 Parx Casino in Bensalem will reopen Monday, June 29, at 9 a.m. Slot machines, table games, restaurant tables, and other physical layouts have been arranged to promote distancing.
🅿️ The Philadelphia Parking Authority has resumed charging for on-street parking at meters and kiosks.
☀️ Ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus likely will complicate how Philadelphia and neighboring counties operate their cooling centers, which can be lifelines for those endangered by hot weather.
👨🎓 The Class of 2020 have been forged by circumstances they never could have imagined. My colleague Kristen Graham shares the lessons local high school students have learned from a most unusual senior year.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Indoor dining at restaurants in the Garden State may resume on July 2, with establishments limited to 25% capacity, but not exceeding 100 people, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. Casinos in Atlantic City will also be allowed to reopen at 25% of their normal capacity. Additionally, Murphy increased the limit on outdoor gatherings to 250 people — up from the previous limit of 100 people. In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney says if coronavirus targets are met, indoor dining can reopen beginning July 3, along with venues like gyms and malls.
Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians still emphasize that key symptoms include a dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath. But a new Penn Medicine study suggests that in rare cases, the coronavirus can even stop the heart, my colleague Tom Avril reports. Evidence suggests these heart malfunctions are not the result of the virus infecting heart cells. Instead, they appear to occur when the immune system overreacts to the virus, leading to dangerous inflammation.
Good news, parents: One place Philly kids have been begging to visit — Smith Memorial Playground — has super-smartly phased in its reopening, Lauren McCutcheon writes. Meanwhile, the Barnes Foundation and the Annenberg Center, two stay-at-home saviors, are back with more indoor activities for kids. Read more here.
💰 A little known clause in the CARES Act can mean big savings for some small businesses.
🏢 Going back to the office? Here’s what public health experts say about using the elevator.
🏈 A Northeast High School football star picks Old Dominion, weeks after his mother died of the coronavirus, my colleague Phil Anastasia reports.
- Scientists in Italy say they have found evidence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage water dating from December, two months before the country’s first reported infection, Reuters reports.
- Vast federal aid has capped a rise in poverty, The New York Times reports. But researchers caution this does not mean low-income families are escaping hardship.
- MIT Technology Review explains how the pandemic will change the way we watch sports.
