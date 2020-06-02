As businesses lurch toward reopening, there may be no workforce facing as tough a challenge as dentists and hygienists, my colleagues Wendy Ruderman and Sarah Gantz report. The very nature of their work — which often sends patients’ saliva out of their mouths and into the air — can put them at high risk for the coronavirus. And numerous dentists and hygienists told The Inquirer that the state’s vague safety guidelines do little to help, and could even cause harm.