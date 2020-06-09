New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday lifted the state’s stay-at-home order. Murphy also relaxed restrictions on indoor gatherings, allowing for gatherings of 50 people or 25% of a building’s capacity, whichever number is lower. Previously, indoor gatherings were limited to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings can now be held with as many as 100 people, an increase from the previous limit of 25. Read more about the loosening restrictions here.