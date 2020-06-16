With a coronavirus vaccine still months or years away, public health experts say there is only one way to prevent another society-wide shutdown: contact tracing — the ability to locate infected individuals and identify their close contacts. Yet in Pennsylvania, there is no centralized contact tracing system, my colleagues Aneri Pattani and Sarah Gantz report. The Wolf administration is working to corral disparate efforts into six regional consortiums, but so far only one has been announced, and it’s still in early stages. Read more here.