In many of the sickest COVID-19 patients, their immune systems overreact, leading to dangerous inflammation. That’s what happened to Cherry Hill resident Brett Breslow, who was at Cooper University Hospital for more than a month, my colleague Tom Avril reports. But inflammation can also be helpful, as it is one way that the immune system fights off illness. Researchers are starting to learn how they can calm down the inflammatory response in hospitalized patients without hampering their ability to fight off the virus itself. Read more here.