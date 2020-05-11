Pennsylvania nursing homes have treated coronavirus patients with the unproven malaria drug Trump touted, hydroxychloroquine, and sometimes without consent, my colleagues Vinny Vella, Jeremy Roebuck, and William Bender reported. One nursing home in Beaver County, outside of Pittsburgh, dosed most of its roughly 590 residents with the drug. A lawsuit seeking class-action status in Philadelphia elaborates on these claims and argues that this treatment is equivalent to “biomedical research” forced upon nursing-home residents.