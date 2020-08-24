Scientists believe that people who recover from COVID-19 have some immunity to the virus, but no one knows how strong or how long that protection may be. On Monday, University of Hong Kong researchers added another wrinkle, reporting the first confirmed case of reinfection. The 33-year-old man first tested positive in late March in Hong Kong and got reinfected — with a slightly different strain of the virus — about four months later while traveling in Spain. One expert, an immunobiologist at Yale University, said case “is no cause for alarm — this is a textbook example of how immunity should work.”