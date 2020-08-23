Kate Distasio, 46, West Orange, N.J. (formerly of Fishtown): “Several years ago I worked in Center City and the offices I worked in were on the top floor of a building with an atrium and ponds in the middle. There was a woman who came in once a week to take care of the ponds and plants in the office. At one point I had taken off several weeks because my mom fell ill and passed away. As an only child I had to be the one to take care of her and everything after she passed. I think it was my first week back to work. I was leaving the office for the day when the kind plant lady stopped me and gave me a bouquet of flowers. She said that they were left over and thought I would like them. I thanked her and quickly went to my car and bawled my eyes out!! I was so sad and depressed at that point. The thought of someone I barely knew giving me flowers out of nowhere lifted my spirits so much. Over 13 years later, I still think of her kind gesture and try to remember that you never know what other people are going through.”