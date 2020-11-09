Citing early data, Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine reduces the risk of COVID-19 illness by more than 90%, far exceeding original projections of 60%. While the numbers are promising, more detail is needed to see how well the vaccine will help prevent severe disease, said infectious-disease specialists who were not involved with the research. Another hurdle: the drug must be stored at a temperature well below zero, which could mean that widespread distribution will be a challenge. The company said that by the third week of November, it expected to seek FDA approval to distribute the vaccine on an emergency basis.