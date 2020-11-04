TL;DR: As the nation anxiously waits for the results of the presidential election, Pennsylvania on Tuesday reported the state’s biggest one-day increase in cases, and New Jersey followed today with its highest one-day total since early May. “The numbers are rising and we in infectious disease and public health are trembling,” said William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Also, a new Rutgers University study shows Black and Latino hospital workers were twice as likely as white workers to become infected with the coronavirus.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
🗳️ Americans turned out to vote Tuesday, and precautions like mask wearing and social distancing were encouraged. But infectious-disease experts warned that if voters spent too long indoors as they waited to cast ballots, Election Day could fuel further spread.
📈 Children and teens make up a small but growing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
💵 Utility shutoffs are starting again in Philly. Here’s what to do if you’re behind on your bills.
🏒 Montgomery County officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak among ice hockey players that led to 23 cases across eight teams, including five junior teams.
🏠 Gaping loopholes and vague state guidance have left some Pa. families out of a home, despite the federal ban on evictions.
🦃 Montgomery County has provided guidance on low, moderate and high risk activities this Thanksgiving, as families contemplate how to safely celebrate the holiday.
📰 What’s going on in your county or neighborhood? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties and Philly neighborhoods mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
As the nation anxiously waits for the results of the presidential election, Pennsylvania on Tuesday reported the state’s biggest one-day increase in cases, and New Jersey followed today with its highest one-day total since early May. While there are people meticulously wearing masks and social distancing, others seem to be experiencing pandemic fatigue. “The numbers are rising and we in infectious disease and public health are trembling,” said William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Black and Latino hospital workers were twice as likely as white workers to become infected with the coronavirus, according to a new Rutgers University study. Earlier in the pandemic, the report authors said, hospital support staff, which included more Black and Latino workers, may have had less access to personal protective equipment. “These health care worker heroes aren’t the ones that get the press,” said Reynold A. Panettieri Jr., one of the study authors and a professor at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “But truth be told, they were really frontline individuals who made a difference and may have suffered the consequences.”
- These 8 principles of social distancing can help you figure out what you can and can’t do.
- If you’ve hit a COVID-19 wall, here are ways to cope.
- The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through the air. Here’s how to tell if your ventilation is OK.
- How does the virus affect your entire body?
- Here’s what to know about traveling safely during the pandemic.
Coronavirus is still spreading in our communities, making gathering around the Thanksgiving table with family and friends risky. We put together four ways to celebrate including an outdoor meal, a smaller gathering, takeout and Zoom. Read more here.
🏠 In the work-from-home battle for space, women are the reluctant nomads.
🥡 Need comfort food right now? Check out these chefs' picks for takeout and delivery in Philly.
🦃 Let’s talk turkey. Here’s where to get a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving around Philadelphia.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- “Is This Worth My Life?”: Kaiser Health News talked to traveling health care workers about the conditions under which they do their jobs during the pandemic.
- In exit polls, one-third of voters said they were mostly motivated by the economy while just two in 10 said the coronavirus was the most important issue on their minds, the Washington Post reports.
- The Wall Street Journal spoke with families who are seconding guessing their school choices as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.