Black and Latino hospital workers were twice as likely as white workers to become infected with the coronavirus, according to a new Rutgers University study. Earlier in the pandemic, the report authors said, hospital support staff, which included more Black and Latino workers, may have had less access to personal protective equipment. “These health care worker heroes aren’t the ones that get the press,” said Reynold A. Panettieri Jr., one of the study authors and a professor at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “But truth be told, they were really frontline individuals who made a difference and may have suffered the consequences.”