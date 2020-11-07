Coronavirus seems to be spreading through small social gatherings, so Health Commissioner Thomas Farley highlighted three cases on Friday that show the potentially dangerous impact of gathering with people outside your household. The cases included a woman who attended a wedding, a woman who went to brunch with friends, and third woman who went to a funeral. In all cases, the women became infected with COVID-19 and exposed or infected at least one other person. In one case study, the spread led to a death. Read about those cases here.