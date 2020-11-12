TL;DR: As cases surge, David Rubin, director of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab, is recommending that schools across the region teach students virtually. Though most infections of children and teachers seem to be happening outside of the classroom, he said, there is “increasing evidence” that the virus is being transmitted in local schools. Read more here. A Penn scientist came up with the chemistry that now “forms the backbone of two vaccines for COVID-19, including the one for which dramatic early results were announced this week.” Read more here about the scientist’s work, and the promises of the vaccine.