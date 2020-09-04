Volunteer Yash is injected with the vaccine as part of an Imperial College vaccine trial, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Imperial College is working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Scientists at Imperial College London say they are immunizing hundreds of people with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early trial after seeing no worrying safety problems in those vaccinated so far. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)