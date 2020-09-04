TL;DR: It’s the start of a holiday weekend, and Pennsylvania health officials are urging everyone to stay vigilant with social distancing. The federal government telling states to be ready to distribute doses of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election, has raised a host of questions. My colleagues Marie McCullough and Stacey Burling break down the steps needed before a vaccine is approved.
😷 In Pa., Deborah Birx praises CHOP, advises mask-wearing this Labor Day weekend.
💰 U.S. economy adds 1.4 million jobs in August as the unemployment rate hits single digits.
🍽️ This South Philly restaurant family is making a comeback after they all had COVID-19.
❌ A federal order halting most evictions took effect today, a day after police detained protesters at Philadelphia Municipal Court as eviction proceedings resumed for a day.
📉 Philly area gun shops say COVID-19, protests, Presidential election driving widespread shortages.
📚 New Jersey releases guidelines for schools on responding to COVID-19 cases.
🖼️ The Philadelphia Museum of Art is open to visitors after a 6-month pause. The Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and other Philadelphia tourist sites will reopen on Wednesday with restrictions.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
It’s the start of a holiday weekend, and Pennsylvania health officials are urging everyone to stay vigilant with social distancing. Avoid large parties, officials said, and opt for mask wearing and waves and smiles instead of hugs and handshakes at smaller gatherings.
The federal government telling states to be ready to distribute doses of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election, has raised a host of questions. My colleagues Marie McCullough and Stacey Burling break down the steps needed before a vaccine is approved.
New Jersey eased indoor dining restrictions today to allow 25% capacity, and Philadelphia will follow on Tuesday (the same day theaters are allowed to reopen). My colleague Jenn Ladd breaks down the rules customers, business owners, and workers should follow in this latest phase of reopening.
🥘 What servers want you to know as indoor dining resumes in Philly.
🍿 The rules and risks of going to the movies.
☀️ As summer comes to a close, there’s more that we’re allowed to do now. Here’s how to navigate it.
- A new forecast warns that global covid-19 deaths could triple by year’s end, the Washington Post reports
- Executives at Moderna, the company developing a coronavirus vaccine, have already sold tens of millions of dollars worth of stock, NPR reports.
- Anxiety and depression are linked to avoiding medical care during the pandemic, Becker’s Hospital Review reports.
