TL;DR: It’s the start of a holiday weekend, and Pennsylvania health officials are urging everyone to stay vigilant with social distancing. The federal government telling states to be ready to distribute doses of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election, has raised a host of questions. My colleagues Marie McCullough and Stacey Burling break down the steps needed before a vaccine is approved.

We’re taking Labor Day off but we’ll back back in your inbox Wednesday. And, you can always find our most up-to-date coronavirus coverage at Inquirer.com/coronavirus.

— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)

What you need to know:

😷 In Pa., Deborah Birx praises CHOP, advises mask-wearing this Labor Day weekend.

💰 U.S. economy adds 1.4 million jobs in August as the unemployment rate hits single digits.

🍽️ This South Philly restaurant family is making a comeback after they all had COVID-19.

❌ A federal order halting most evictions took effect today, a day after police detained protesters at Philadelphia Municipal Court as eviction proceedings resumed for a day.

📉 Philly area gun shops say COVID-19, protests, Presidential election driving widespread shortages.

📚 New Jersey releases guidelines for schools on responding to COVID-19 cases.

🖼️ The Philadelphia Museum of Art is open to visitors after a 6-month pause. The Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and other Philadelphia tourist sites will reopen on Wednesday with restrictions.

📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.

Local coronavirus cases

📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.

Don’t attend large gatherings this Labor Day weekend

It’s the start of a holiday weekend, and Pennsylvania health officials are urging everyone to stay vigilant with social distancing. Avoid large parties, officials said, and opt for mask wearing and waves and smiles instead of hugs and handshakes at smaller gatherings.

Will there be a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1?

The federal government telling states to be ready to distribute doses of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election, has raised a host of questions. My colleagues Marie McCullough and Stacey Burling break down the steps needed before a vaccine is approved.

Helpful resources

You got this: The indoor dining rules

Andrea Markert wife filling coffee for the Kowalski family of Doylestown on July 31. Her husband Paul Markert, co-owner of Cross Key Diner is in the kitchen working the line at their establishment at 4125 E Swamp Rd, Doylestown. Paul has owned the diner with a partner since 2008.
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer
Andrea Markert wife filling coffee for the Kowalski family of Doylestown on July 31. Her husband Paul Markert, co-owner of Cross Key Diner is in the kitchen working the line at their establishment at 4125 E Swamp Rd, Doylestown. Paul has owned the diner with a partner since 2008.

New Jersey eased indoor dining restrictions today to allow 25% capacity, and Philadelphia will follow on Tuesday (the same day theaters are allowed to reopen). My colleague Jenn Ladd breaks down the rules customers, business owners, and workers should follow in this latest phase of reopening.

🥘 What servers want you to know as indoor dining resumes in Philly.

🍿 The rules and risks of going to the movies.

☀️ As summer comes to a close, there’s more that we’re allowed to do now. Here’s how to navigate it.

Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.

What we’re paying attention to

Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.