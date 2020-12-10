When health experts recommended six feet of social distancing within schools, Bucks County’s Health Department director David Damsker settled for three feet. He has advocated for in-person instruction while some experts recommended virtual school, and his health department has stopped providing public data on the pandemic’s spread, while residents in other counties can easily see local information on COVID-19 cases and deaths. These are just some examples of how Damsker has stood apart from, and sometimes at odds with, most health experts throughout the pandemic, my colleagues Jason Laughlin and Maddie Hanna report. Read more here.