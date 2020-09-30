The potential and limits of rapid screening tests

Antigen tests are different from the well known molecular diagnostic tests. They have the potential to detect a possible infection even before it causes symptoms and can deliver results within 15 minutes. My colleague Marie McCullough explains how even though these tests are less accurate, experts say if they are given often enough to a group of people, like college students or nursing home residents, then the frequency will offset the inaccuracy. Read more how this rapid test could fill the significant need for a coronavirus surveillance tool.