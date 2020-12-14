As health-care workers prepare to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine starting this week, a CDC committee recommended pregnant workers be allowed to decide with their doctors whether to receive the vaccine. Pregnant women were not included in Pfizer’s vaccine trials, but about two dozen people who got the vaccine became pregnant while participating in the studies. None reported complications. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who directs the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said there is no “real or even theoretical risk for pregnancy or the unborn child.” Still, for pregnant women unwilling to be inoculated, “the best thing you can do is mask and social-distance,” Offit said.