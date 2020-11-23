Since the start of the pandemic, younger people have been far more likely to survive infection, and for many weeks, they have accounted for the bulk of new cases. Improvements in medical care and COVID-19 treatments are thought to have helped limit the recent death toll, but the demographic shift is clear — with 18-to-29-year-olds lately accounting for the largest share of new cases across all age groups. Yet with colder weather upon us and more people gathering indoors, infectious disease experts warn that the rise in infection is once again leading to more deaths, especially among the old and vulnerable.