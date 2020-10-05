N.J. investigating if Trump fundraiser violated COVID-19 regulations

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors in Philadelphia-area hospitals were learning on the fly, desperately searching for anything that might help critically ill patients. Now that they have more than six months' experience with the new virus, doctors at hospitals throughout the region have settled on a core set of treatments known to help fight the disease. For example, doctors now try giving extra oxygen in a variety of less invasive ways before switching to a ventilator. Patients also now routinely get remdesivir and the steroid drug dexamethasone, which tamps down immune response. Read more here.