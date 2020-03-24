The experience of the CookNSolo workers reveals a shortcoming of the city’s labor protections: It could take weeks or months for the city to investigate and issue a determination before workers get paid, and right now most workers don’t have the luxury of waiting. And it’s possible that many more low-wage workers are in the same position as the CookNSolo crew, as the chaos of the early days of the pandemic has exacerbated the confusion that already surrounds the city’s labor laws.