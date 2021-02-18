The woman was on her way to work when she reached the crowded corner of Broad Street and Olney Avenue, home to one of the city’s busier transportation hubs, just a little past 2:45 on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
She peered down Olney, saw her bus about two blocks away, then shuffled to get in line, ready to board.
That’s when she heard the gunshots.
People screamed, ducked, ran — and she started running, too.
She took cover in front of a nearby business. Then noticed the blood coming out of her thigh.
Ultimately, she became one of eight people shot during that burst of gunfire, Philadelphia’s most violent episode in an already-bloody 2021. A day after the shooting, police on Thursday were still seeking suspects and a motive, but said they believe nearly all the victims were innocent bystanders, going about their daily routines when bullets flew across a busy intersection in broad daylight.
It was a sobering fact that reinforced what the woman said feels like a growing reality in a city where 270 people have been shot since Jan. 1, 2021, a 66% increase from 2020.
“It takes your peace of mind away,” said the woman, who asked not to be publicly identified. Violence “is going to happen again,” she said. “And it just sucks there’s nothing we can do about it.”
The shooting near the Olney Transportation Center wounded two women and six men ranging in age from 17 to 71. The oldest victim, a man, was in critical condition on Thursday after being shot in the stomach and legs.
Mayor Jim Kenney called the incident “vicious, outrageous, and unacceptable,” saying in a statement: “People have the right to travel between work and home, and around town, without the fear of being shot, and possibly killed, by reckless, indiscriminate gunfire.”
Police took two men into custody at the scene Wednesday, both of whom police said had guns. But Chief Inspector Frank Vanore, commander of the detective bureau, said Thursday that investigators had not yet linked either man to the shooting, and neither had been charged for pulling the trigger.
A law enforcement source who wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the case said that the guns police recovered from those men did not appear to have been fired during the incident.
Vanore said detectives were continuing to review video from the scene, including from a nearby SEPTA bus, and that they believe that at least two masked men opened fire from the south side of Olney Street.
Still, it was not clear who the gunmen were — or who they may have been targeting. Investigators have interviewed all eight victims, but sources said just one of them told police he had any reason to think he could have been the target, citing an ongoing feud on social media.
Police found at least 18 fired cartridge casings at the scene, and bullets struck two females, ages 36 and 17, as well as five men, ages 21, 22, 48, 53, 70, and 71, according to police. They were hit in their backs, ankles, legs, and arms.
After the incident — and with police reporting 71 homicides through Wednesday, a 42% increase over last year — Kenney said the public “deserves more frequent, public updates about gun violence reduction strategies underway and their results,” and he pledged more “transparency and accountability in this area.”
The woman shot in the leg said she was sore but fortunate her fate wasn’t worse. Still, as she recovered physically, she also said she would need time to process what happened and move forward.
“There’s no way to prevent that — you can’t police everybody,” she added. “Life still has to go on, right? I can’t stay locked up in my house all my life.”