The township changes you may want to brace for| Inquirer Lower Merion

From vape shop regulations to a speed limit reduction on Lancaster Avenue.
Could the township see its first parking meter rate hike since 1999? The change is one of several ordinances considered at last night’s township meeting. Also, meet two Rhodes scholars with local ties, and catch up on the latest in the push to merge Lower Merion’s two high school football teams.
Lower Merion residents may want to brace for a few adjustments on the horizon, including a lower speed limit on parts of Lancaster Avenue and new rules surrounding where smoke and vape shops can operate.
Township commissioners considered multiple ordinances at their meeting last night, including the speed limit reduction and a proposal that would up the cost of parking in the township for the first time in 25 years, potentially generating around $900,000 annually.
💡 Community News
Montgomery County officials last week unveiled their proposed 2026 budget, which includes a 4% property tax increase. The draft budget was written before Pa. lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a $50.1 billion state budget. Montco’s chief financial officer said the budget was written with the assumption of stagnant funding and kept it “status quo.”
Speaking of the state budget, the finalized plan provided no additional funding for SEPTA. Meanwhile, the transit agency completed its required inspections of all 223 Silverliner IV Regional Rail vehicles just ahead of its deadline, but travel woes aren’t likely to end with many cars yet to return to service.
Mark your calendars: There will be a concert honoring WMMR host Pierre Robert in Philly next month, where bands and musicians close to the former Gladwyne resident will gather to celebrate his memory after his recent death shocked the music world.
A Philadelphia man admitted to a hit-and-run that happened outside the Taco Bell on City Avenue last year. Jamal McCullough, 38, did not call 911 or help Tracey Carey, 61, after he struck her as she attempted to cross the highway in her wheelchair, according to police.
Two of this year’s prestigious Rhodes scholars boast local connections: Yale University senior Aruna Balasubramanian hails from Bala Cynwyd and is a Harriton High alumna while Alice Hall, studying at MIT, is the daughter of Welsh Valley Middle School Principal Chris Hall, according to the school district. The Inquirer’s Maggie Prosser caught up with the two, and Balasubramanian shares advice for other Main Line high schoolers.
Lower Merion’s compost pilot program is underway, providing the free service to eligible households within Bala Cynwyd. You can find more details on the yearlong initiative here.
A reminder that the Thanksgiving holiday will impact your trash and recycling pickup next week. Not sure when your holiday collection will be? Use the township’s address lookup tool to confirm.
Attention pet owners: There’s a new dog daycare, boarding, and spa in town. Hounds Town opened its doors in Narberth yesterday.
A chemist and former executive at Conshohocken-based pharmaceutical company Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen) recently launched a luxury skincare line out of her Bryn Mawr home. Jennifer Sherak’s eponymous company caters to women over 40 and is looking to buck a “one-size-fits-all” approach. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
🏫 Schools Briefing
In case you missed it, Lower Merion Superintendent Frank Ranelli made an official recommendation during a recent school board meeting not to merge the district’s football programs. The move comes amid a push from parents to combine teams. A school spokesperson said any further action or vote on a potential football merger would be the school board’s decision.
Harriton is hosting a “High School Family Workshop Night" on Monday. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Harriton High School’s boys soccer team recently won its first-ever Central Athletic League title, as well as the PIAA District One 3A title, before advancing to the state semifinals, where the team lost to Abington Heights.
Today is picture retake day. Also, the book fair continues today and tomorrow at Bala Cynwyd Middle School. And tonight, the high schools kick off their fall plays. Harriton is performing Clue, which runs through Saturday, while Lower Merion High is putting on Legally Blonde, which is on until Sunday. Reminder for families: Elementary and middle school students don’t have class on Tuesday, and all students are out on Wednesday. The district is closed next Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. See the full calendar here.
🍽️ On our Plate
Tomorrow is the last day to place takeout Thanksgiving orders from White Dog Cafe. The popular eatery, which has locations in Haverford and Wayne, is offering a feast to feed up to eight people, as well as à la carte options.
In case you missed it, Chums, a new dessert shop dishing up a popular Chinese street snack food and a trendy TikTok yogurt dish, recently opened in Ardmore. Hear what one customer had to say about the tanghulu.
Fox29’s Bob Kelly recently visited La Cabra Brewing Smokehouse in Bryn Mawr to sample its brews and barbecue. The Glenbrook Avenue eatery opened in 2019, where it smokes meats like brisket, pork, and chicken. See the segment here.
🎳 Things to Do
🤠 Barn Dance: Brush up on your dancing skills or learn some new steps at this event. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21, 6:30-9 p.m. 💵 $25 📍 Riverbend Environmental Education Center
🎁 BHL Holiday Market: Belmont Hills Library is hosting the first of three holiday markets this weekend, where you can shop goods from local artisans. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 22, 2-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Belmont Hills Library
🧙♀️ Let’s Celebrate the Opening of Wicked: For Good: Kids ages 5 to 12 can make themed edible crafts inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 23, 4-5 p.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab
🦕 Movie Matinee: Catch a screening of The Land Before Time at the library. Registration is required. ⏰ Tuesday, Nov. 25, 1-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library
🍂 Fall Cornucopia Creations: Create your own Thanksgiving centerpiece. ⏰ Tuesday, Nov. 25, 6-7:30 p.m. 💵 $95 📍 Plant 4 Good
🚗 Worth the Drive: A Longwood Christmas: Longwood Gardens’ annual holiday display kicks off tomorrow and runs through early January. This year’s theme is inspired by jewels and gems. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. 💵 $25 for kids 5-18, $45 for adults 19 and older, free for members and kids under 5📍 Longwood Gardens
🏡 On the Market
This sprawling, nearly 8,000-square-foot gated estate in Bryn Mawr boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Among its highlights? A sweeping staircase, gym, sauna, wine cellar, and lagoon-style pool.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $3,250,000 | Size: 7,931 | Acreage: 1.61
🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:
