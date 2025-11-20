The township changes you may want to brace for| Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Could the township see its first parking meter rate hike since 1999? The change is one of several ordinances considered at last night’s township meeting. Also, meet two Rhodes scholars with local ties, and catch up on the latest in the push to merge Lower Merion’s two high school football teams.

Lower Merion residents may want to brace for a few adjustments on the horizon, including a lower speed limit on parts of Lancaster Avenue and new rules surrounding where smoke and vape shops can operate.

Township commissioners considered multiple ordinances at their meeting last night, including the speed limit reduction and a proposal that would up the cost of parking in the township for the first time in 25 years, potentially generating around $900,000 annually.

Read the latest updates from reporter Denali Sagner here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

In case you missed it, Lower Merion Superintendent Frank Ranelli made an official recommendation during a recent school board meeting not to merge the district’s football programs. The move comes amid a push from parents to combine teams. A school spokesperson said any further action or vote on a potential football merger would be the school board’s decision. Harriton is hosting a “High School Family Workshop Night" on Monday. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Harriton High School’s boys soccer team recently won its first-ever Central Athletic League title, as well as the PIAA District One 3A title, before advancing to the state semifinals, where the team lost to Abington Heights. Today is picture retake day. Also, the book fair continues today and tomorrow at Bala Cynwyd Middle School. And tonight, the high schools kick off their fall plays. Harriton is performing Clue, which runs through Saturday, while Lower Merion High is putting on Legally Blonde, which is on until Sunday. Reminder for families: Elementary and middle school students don’t have class on Tuesday, and all students are out on Wednesday. The district is closed next Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. See the full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🤠 Barn Dance: Brush up on your dancing skills or learn some new steps at this event. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21, 6:30-9 p.m. 💵 $25 📍 Riverbend Environmental Education Center

🎁 BHL Holiday Market: Belmont Hills Library is hosting the first of three holiday markets this weekend, where you can shop goods from local artisans. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 22, 2-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Belmont Hills Library

🧙‍♀️ Let’s Celebrate the Opening of Wicked: For Good: Kids ages 5 to 12 can make themed edible crafts inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 23, 4-5 p.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab

🦕 Movie Matinee: Catch a screening of The Land Before Time at the library. Registration is required. ⏰ Tuesday, Nov. 25, 1-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🍂 Fall Cornucopia Creations: Create your own Thanksgiving centerpiece. ⏰ Tuesday, Nov. 25, 6-7:30 p.m. 💵 $95 📍 Plant 4 Good

🚗 Worth the Drive: A Longwood Christmas: Longwood Gardens’ annual holiday display kicks off tomorrow and runs through early January. This year’s theme is inspired by jewels and gems. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. 💵 $25 for kids 5-18, $45 for adults 19 and older, free for members and kids under 5📍 Longwood Gardens

🏡 On the Market

This sprawling, nearly 8,000-square-foot gated estate in Bryn Mawr boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Among its highlights? A sweeping staircase, gym, sauna, wine cellar, and lagoon-style pool.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $3,250,000 | Size: 7,931 | Acreage: 1.61

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

