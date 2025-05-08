Trump voter sues anonymous person who sent threats | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A Lower Merion resident has filed a lawsuit against an unknown person after receiving a threatening letter last year over a lawn sign showing support for then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump. Also this week, area residents gathered to show their support for funding SEPTA, specifically the Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail line, local Rite Aids will shutter as the pharmacy giant files for a second bankruptcy, plus we take a look inside a Bryn Mawr home with a castle-like turret that’s for sale.

A Lower Merion Trump voter is suing a John Doe after receiving a letter in the mail last year with threats over her support of the then-presidential candidate.

Janet Schmidt, who displayed a lawn sign for Trump, is one of two suburban residents to file lawsuits against John Does after receiving a letter outlining potential threats to themselves, their families, and their property.

Through the lawsuit, the law firm representing Schmidt and a Tredyffrin Township resident are hoping to track down who sent the letters, using civil courts processes. The firm has asked the court for time to conduct an investigation into the sender and to block them from sending additional threats.

The law firm representing both individuals is also offering a reward for additional information in the cases.

It’s unclear how likely it is that the suit will successfully uncover the source of the threats, but the attorney in the case, J. Christian Adams, said taking action was essential, The Inquirer’s Katie Bernard reports.

Read more about the threats these residents faced.

When he first got into politics, Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija never expected he’d be part of a team nominated for an Emmy Award one day. But when the nominations were announced last week, his short film “You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth,” was among those included in the News and Documentary Emmy Awards nominees.

Published by The New York Times in October, the film is a roughly 6-minute video warning about the dangers of election misinformation, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Read more about Makhija’s inspiration and the filmmaking process here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Neighborhood Club of Bala Cynwyd canceled a live candidates forum for Lower Merion School Board nominees Monday night, just one day ahead of the event, citing concerns over disruptive behavior. In its place, Imagine Better LMSD held an impromptu gathering with all but two candidates. Four students from the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr and two students from Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood have been named 2025 National Merit Scholarship winners. They were among the winners selected from over 15,000 nationwide finalists. Lower Merion School District officials have presented a final preliminary budget for the 2025-26 academic year that would increase taxes 4%. (Daily Times)

🍽️ On our Plate

Looking for a spot to enjoy a rooftop meal? There are several eateries nearby including the Great American Pub in Conshohocken. Haven’t had a chance to try Wonder food hall in Ardmore yet? Inquirer reporter Beatrice Forman paid a visit to the new location to review some of the food and explain how it works. Carlino’s in Ardmore has one of the best hoagies in southeastern Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia, according to a new list from The Keystone.

🎳 Things to Do

🍫 Mother’s Day Treats: Kids 6 and older can make sweet treats like an edible terrarium and flowers for mom. ⏰ Saturday, May 10, 4-5 p.m. 💵 $31.80 📍 The Candy Lab

📚 Appetite for Books: Enjoy light bites, beverages, a silent auction, and a raffle to benefit Penn Wynne Library. ⏰ Saturday, May 10, 7-9:30 p.m. 💵 $45 in advance, $50 at the door 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🎵 The Music of the Grateful Dead: Catch a kid-friendly tribute with a performance from Crickets & Cicadas. ⏰ Sunday, May 11, 11:45 a.m. 💵 $16 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🎨 Painting & Mocktails for Teens: Kids ages 12 to 17 can paint a sleepy raccoon and enjoy light bites. ⏰ Tuesday, May 13, 4:30-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🎵 Music for Minis: Suburban Square’s month-long program for children continues with music and stories. ⏰ Wednesday, May 14, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Suburban Square

🎥 The Big Sleep: Adapted from the Raymond Chandler novel, this noir black-and-white film starts with a blackmail investigation before evolving into more. ⏰ Wednesday, May 14, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $13.75 for students and seniors, $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🏡 On the Market

Designed by architect Robert McElroy, this Penn Valley home features numerous floor-to-ceiling windows, providing views of the surrounding landscape. Built in 1974, it has an open-concept main floor, including a double-sided fireplace in the foyer and the living room. The four-bedroom home has a primary suite on the main level, complete with a spa-like bathroom featuring a soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms are situated on the garden level, where there’s a family room, an outdoor breezeway with a fire pit, and walk-out access to a pool.

Price: $1.675M | Size: 4,139 SF | Acreage: .82

