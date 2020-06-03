A photo submitted by a reader shows a group of Philadelphia police officers posed with the statue of Frank Rizzo that has been a focal point of anger and frustration for protesters, including demonstrations this week over the death of George Floyd.
The images show eight officers standing around the statue of the former mayor and police commissioner. The person who submitted the image said they took them Tuesday afternoon, but asked not to be named out of fear of repercussions.
In one photo, the officers appeared to be posing for a picture. A ninth officer appeared to be taking a the photograph. In the other, the officers seem to be milling around the statute, which is blocked off by barricades.
Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the photograph Tuesday night.
Protesters on Saturday attempted to pull down the statue, which is seen as a symbol for racism and oppression by Rizzo’s critics. Protesters tried hammering the statue and and yanking on it with ropes, but the former mayor’s likeness, bolted to the steps and above a subway concourse, didn’t budge.
Though the statue remained standing, it was defaced by fire and spray paint. Protesters were further enraged Sunday when the statue was among the first items of public property cleaned.
This week was not the beginning of the statue's controversy. In 2017, as monuments to Confederate leaders came down throughout the South, Philadelphians pushed for the statue's removal. Mayor Kenney pledged to remove the 2,000-pound, 10-foot-tall bronze statue.
That wasn’t expected to happen until 2021, but after this weekend’s protests, Kenney said the statue would come down within the next month. Rizzo, who was commissioner from 1968 to 1971, and mayor from 1972 to 1980, remains a controversial figure in the city almost 30 years after his death. He is remembered by some as an advocate for the city’s blue-collar population. Many in Philadelphia’s African American population, though, remember a city official who used brutal force and oppression against the city’s minorities.