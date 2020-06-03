That wasn’t expected to happen until 2021, but after this weekend’s protests, Kenney said the statue would come down within the next month. Rizzo, who was commissioner from 1968 to 1971, and mayor from 1972 to 1980, remains a controversial figure in the city almost 30 years after his death. He is remembered by some as an advocate for the city’s blue-collar population. Many in Philadelphia’s African American population, though, remember a city official who used brutal force and oppression against the city’s minorities.