As a fan, or even a casual observer, it can be maddening to watch a team find its groove in a facet of the game and then lose it. When it comes to the Eagles’ ground game, I think play calling is key. The Eagles were doing well with a mix of runs and short passes on their first two drives, but then had to settle for back-to-back field goals when they failed to convert on … pass plays on third-and-2?