Both happened in sold-out domes where at times the crowd noise was earsplitting. Both featured an Eagles team that hadn’t been able to score early and fell behind 24-7. In both, an opposing quarterback from a Big 10 school found his rhythm early and didn’t let up, throwing four touchdown passes. And after each of the two road losses, the Eagles left the field with their confidence shaken, an NFL East opponent awaiting them the following week, and minus two more starters, in Sunday’s case Jason Peters and Zach Brown.