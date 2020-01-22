Jeremiah’s mock draft was released Tuesday and sees a run of offensive linemen going off the board toward the top of the draft. In what is supposedly one of the best receiver classes in recent memory, Jeremiah argues teams will likely be more anxious to address other positions and pick receivers later. That could help the Eagles. Jerry Jeudy, Ruggs’ teammate at Alabama and a top-10 pick in most draft simulations, fell to No. 15 in Jeremiah’s mock. Could the Eagles trade up for him?