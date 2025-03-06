Inside Main Line b’nai mitzvahs | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, Montco officials say they haven’t received ‘critical’ funding.
This week, we dive into the world of high-end bar and bat mitzvahs, share the latest in the federal fraud case involving former Gladwyne resident and startup founder Josh Verne, and hear from Montgomery County officials who say they haven’t received “critical” funding for unhoused residents.
A Martinelli’s apple-cider tower. LED basketball and football. Surprise special guests.
These days, some families are going all out for b’nai mitzvah receptions. And though wanting to add flair to the parties (they are celebrations of a major milestone, after all) is nothing new, reporter Erin McCarthy zooms in on the ways that technology, social media, and the pandemic have made them bigger than ever.
“People always had giveaways, but people are taking it to the next level,” said Ethan Mazer, owner of Empower Event Group, who plans about 80 bar and bat mitzvahs every year, most on the Main Line or in Philly.
While you can read all about the high-end world here, know they don’t always have to be so extravagant. For anyone out there trying to save on an upcoming bar or bat mitzvah, we’ve also got a guide for you.
💡 Community News
Josh Verne, start-up founder and former Gladwyne resident, pleaded guilty this week to federal charges for diverting millions he raised from his Main Line friends and neighbors to fund his lavish lifestyle rather than his business, Ownable.
A measles case reported at CHOP King of Prussia is Pennsylvania’s first confirmed case of the year. Montgomery County has identified potential exposure locations, including in North Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, and King of Prussia. Here’s everything else you need to know about the virus.
Democratic Montgomery County commissioners say that $5 million in federal funding to help combat homelessness is nowhere to be found. Despite an expected March 1 deadline, they say they still haven’t heard back from HUD on the grant’s status.
There are some changes coming to the busy intersection of Lancaster Avenue (Route 30) and Church Road: PennDot has recently awarded $630,921 for traffic signal modernization and pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection, which State Rep. Tim Briggs said will “go a long way” in “helping to reduce congestion and make our roads safer for everyone.”
On a similar note, heads up that City Avenue will be cut down to one lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and 47th Street from Monday through April 7 as PennDot begins a bridge rehabilitation project, according to the department.
A North Philly man was convicted of third-degree murder for fatally shooting his childhood best friend inside a van parked on City Avenue near St. Joe’s campus while high on PCP.
Three men arraigned in connection with a deadly home invasion in Wynnewood late last year have pleaded not guilty to their crimes. Their trial has been set for later this summer. (Main Line Times & Suburban)
Main Line Health has named Ed Jimenez, head of University Hospital in Newark, to be Jack Lynch’s successor as CEO upon his retirement in June.
Suburban Square is getting a new addition in Rowan, a piercing studio, opening Friday. The location was highlighted in The Inquirer’s roundup of new stores coming to the Square back in December. (Patch)
🏫 Schools Briefing
Neighboring Radnor High School has banned three books from its library, including Gender Queer, a coming-of-age memoir, after a parent alleged they contained child pornography.
🍽️ On our Plate
Mike Klein reports that Marqessa Gesualdi is now baking out of Aneu Kitchens in Paoli. Gesualdi is the former owner of the since-closed Aux Petits Delices bakery in Wayne.
You’ve still got time to enjoy King of Prussia’s restaurant week, on through March 14. Lunches range from $20 to $30, while dinners cost between $30 and $50. Participating restaurants can be found here.
Enjoy a fresh lobster roll from Cousins Maine Lobster food truck at Bryn Mawr Hospital, where they can be found from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. today.
🎳 Things to Do
🎥 The Spy Who Came in from the Cold: A 1965 Cold War thriller starring Richard Burton. // ⏰ Thursday, March 6, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $16.25📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🌱 Beauty of Buds Walk: A guided walk through Stoneleigh, exploring the early signs of spring. Registration is required. // ⏰ Friday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.-noon 💵 $10 for members, $15 for non-members📍Stoneleigh: A Natural Garden
🎤 God Street Wine: Enjoy the stylings of this New York-based jam band. ⏰ Friday, March 7, 8 p.m. 💵 $25📍Ardmore Music Hall
🎥 The Lego Movie: Check out a screening of the 2014 film, where everything is awesome. // ⏰ Saturday, March 8, 11 a.m. 💵 $7.75 for adults, $6.75 for kids📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute
💐 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: Here’s your guide to this year’s show, including information on the schedule, tickets, parking, food, exhibits on display, and more. ⏰ Through Sunday, March 9 💵 Varies📍Pennsylvania Convention Center
🎭 Purim Fest: Celebrate Purim with a costume parade, clown performances, hamantaschen-making, music, carnival games, and more. ⏰ Sunday, March 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m 💵 $40-$45 per family📍Kaiserman JCC
🎤 Tophouse: Violin, piano, and banjo come together for this band that’s somewhere between folk, rock, and bluegrass. ⏰ Sunday, March 9, 7 p.m. 💵 $25📍Ardmore Music Hall
🎥 McCabe & Mrs. Miller: Warren Beatty and Julie Christie star in this 1971 film centered in a small mining community, complete with a Leonard Cohen soundtrack. // ⏰ Tuesday, March 11, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $16.25📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🏡 On the Market
This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home combines charm with modern upgrades, featuring interior stonework, three fireplaces, a newly updated porch, and finished basement. With plenty of space at 5,809 square feet, this Main Line Colonial could be yours at $1,900,000.
Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.
