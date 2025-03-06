Inside Main Line b’nai mitzvahs | Inquirer Lower Merion

Happy Thursday, Lower Merion! 👋

This week, we dive into the world of high-end bar and bat mitzvahs, share the latest in the federal fraud case involving former Gladwyne resident and startup founder Josh Verne, and hear from Montgomery County officials who say they haven’t received “critical” funding for unhoused residents.

Advertisement

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A Martinelli’s apple-cider tower. LED basketball and football. Surprise special guests.

These days, some families are going all out for b’nai mitzvah receptions. And though wanting to add flair to the parties (they are celebrations of a major milestone, after all) is nothing new, reporter Erin McCarthy zooms in on the ways that technology, social media, and the pandemic have made them bigger than ever.

“People always had giveaways, but people are taking it to the next level,” said Ethan Mazer, owner of Empower Event Group, who plans about 80 bar and bat mitzvahs every year, most on the Main Line or in Philly.

While you can read all about the high-end world here, know they don’t always have to be so extravagant. For anyone out there trying to save on an upcoming bar or bat mitzvah, we’ve also got a guide for you.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Neighboring Radnor High School has banned three books from its library, including Gender Queer, a coming-of-age memoir, after a parent alleged they contained child pornography.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 The Spy Who Came in from the Cold: A 1965 Cold War thriller starring Richard Burton. // ⏰ Thursday, March 6, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $16.25📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🌱 Beauty of Buds Walk: A guided walk through Stoneleigh, exploring the early signs of spring. Registration is required. // ⏰ Friday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.-noon 💵 $10 for members, $15 for non-members📍Stoneleigh: A Natural Garden

🎤 God Street Wine: Enjoy the stylings of this New York-based jam band. ⏰ Friday, March 7, 8 p.m. 💵 $25📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎥 The Lego Movie: Check out a screening of the 2014 film, where everything is awesome. // ⏰ Saturday, March 8, 11 a.m. 💵 $7.75 for adults, $6.75 for kids📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

💐 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: Here’s your guide to this year’s show, including information on the schedule, tickets, parking, food, exhibits on display, and more. ⏰ Through Sunday, March 9 💵 Varies📍Pennsylvania Convention Center

🎭 Purim Fest: Celebrate Purim with a costume parade, clown performances, hamantaschen-making, music, carnival games, and more. ⏰ Sunday, March 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m 💵 $40-$45 per family📍Kaiserman JCC

🎤 Tophouse: Violin, piano, and banjo come together for this band that’s somewhere between folk, rock, and bluegrass. ⏰ Sunday, March 9, 7 p.m. 💵 $25📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎥 McCabe & Mrs. Miller: Warren Beatty and Julie Christie star in this 1971 film centered in a small mining community, complete with a Leonard Cohen soundtrack. // ⏰ Tuesday, March 11, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $16.25📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🏡 On the Market

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home combines charm with modern upgrades, featuring interior stonework, three fireplaces, a newly updated porch, and finished basement. With plenty of space at 5,809 square feet, this Main Line Colonial could be yours at $1,900,000.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.