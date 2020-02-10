Eagles season-ticket holder Joe Nocero never saw kickoff. The 41-year-old and his friends hustled to get to their seats for the start of this November’s Eagles-Pats game at the Linc, but when he sat down, his body started moving oddly, and he became unresponsive. One of his friends recalled how frustrated he was with how long it took for EMTs to arrive. Nocera suffered some kind of fatal cardiac event that afternoon.