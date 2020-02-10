It’s wet out there today, Philly. We’ve got rain in the forecast. Still no snow, though. In other news, Danielle Outlaw today will officially become the city’s first black woman to lead the police department. Also, the 2020 election is officially in full swing. And a few Pennsylvania Democrats who won over Republican-leaning districts in 2018 offer some advice on how to beat Trump’s GOP. Plus, we report on a development into why Delco might stink, what the Flyers are doing to attract younger fans, and our annual spring arts guide.

Can anyone beat Trump in 2020? Pa. Dems who won GOP-leaning districts dish on how they did it.

Last week might have been the busiest political week in quite some time with the seemingly neverending Iowa caucus that started on Monday, President Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, the impeachment trial conviction vote on Wednesday, and a Democratic presidential debate Friday night. Sheesh. Oh, and it doesn’t stop. Tomorrow is the New Hampshire primary.

My colleagues are working hard to cover the election from every angle. For example, here are some of the stories we’ve published in just the last few days:

As the Eagles-Pats game kicked off, a fan was dying in the stands. Could EMTs have helped sooner?

Eagles season-ticket holder Joe Nocero never saw kickoff. The 41-year-old and his friends hustled to get to their seats for the start of this November’s Eagles-Pats game at the Linc, but when he sat down, his body started moving oddly, and he became unresponsive. One of his friends recalled how frustrated he was with how long it took for EMTs to arrive. Nocera suffered some kind of fatal cardiac event that afternoon.

While teams of professionals tend to injured players down on the field, the response to medical emergencies in the stands is less certain. My colleague asked Philly’s sports teams about these situations and they refused to talk. And, the company that provides EMS staffing for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and a host of other clients, did not respond to several requests for comment.

“'Coal keeps the lights on.' ... This is Schuylkill County, in the center of the world’s most extensive deposits of anthracite coal.” — writes Paul Starobin, the author of A Most Wicked Conspiracy: The Last Great Swindle of the Gilded Age in a piece adapted from the winter issue of the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal. Starobin writes about the defiant and resilient nature of Pa.'s mining communities.

Drew Herrington, left, and his wife, Kate, second from right, sit for a portrait with their 22-month-old twin daughters, Claire, right, and Liv, at their home in Voorhees, N.J. Herrington suffered a stroke in 2012.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Here’s a heart-warming story for you, just in time for Valentine’s Day. At 32, Drew Herrington had a stroke, changing his and his then-girlfriend’s lives. But their dreams came true anyway.