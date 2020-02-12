The big news out of the Democratic primary in New Hampshire last night was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory. And, focusing locally, we talked to black voters in Philly about their support for President Trump. We also have an stories about what happened when a 6-year-old student made a gun with her fingers and pointed it at her teacher, how scientists in a Philly lab are racing to make a coronavirus vaccine, and how little snow has fallen this winter.

Black Philly voters on why they support President Trump

President Donald Trump won 8% of black voters nationally in 2016. To pull in even a marginal increase in black support, his campaign has launched Black Voices for Trump. The campaign held an event at the Rev. Todd Johnson’s North Philly church last month.

Not everybody in North Philly is a Democrat,” Johnson, a Trump-supporting Republican, said. “We have multi-interests, just like every community does.”

But increasing support among black Americans appears to be an uphill battle, according to polls, and Trump also has driven some black Republicans away from the GOP, like James Williams, a former Republican Philadelphia ward leader who changed his registration to Democratic in 2018. He says he’s one of at least four African American Republican ward leaders who have abandoned the party since 2016.

A 6-year-old pointed a finger gun at her teacher and said, ‘I shoot you.’ Her school called the cops.

Maggie Gaines understands why her daughter’s teacher at Valley Forge Elementary went to the principal after the incident. But she doesn’t understand why she and her husband ended up on a conference call with Tredyffrin Township police the next day.

Gaines was told that her daughter, Margot, who has Down syndrome, had triggered a threat assessment, meaning that under district policy, school officials had to call the police. Advocates see this as an example of schools overreporting student behavior to the police. Students of color and those with disabilities are “disproportionately impacted” by such policies, according to an attorney with the Education Law Center in Philadelphia.

“Aside from a shared devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles, we both believe that Congress can and must do more to combat climate change and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. These two issues go hand in hand and have the potential to shape our communities and our country for decades.” — write Sen. Chris Coons (D., N.J.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.) about pushing for bipartisan support for combating climate change and rebuilding infrastructure.

  • Jonathan Zimmerman, who teaches education and history at Penn, writes that President Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos should not have used a Philly girl to manipulate their message on school choice.
  • Manufacturing should be a top issue for 2020 candidates and Pennsylvania voters, writes Stephen Roy, senior vice president of North America for Volvo Construction Equipment.

Your Daily Dose of | Philly fashion at the Oscars

Philly designer Iris Bonner had already gone to bed when her phone started blowing up. Billy Porter, the singer and actor who has in recent years been cheered by red carpet enthusiasts for pushing the boundaries of what men and women should wear, was carrying one of her black purses. It contained, in white graffiti, the line from Goodfellas: “F— U Pay Me!”