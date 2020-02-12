Rev. Todd Johnson, 56, of Northwest, Philadelphia, poses inside First Immanuel Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Johnson is a Trump supporter who hosted a recent event at his church. “I didn’t vote for Trump because he was polite, I didn’t vote for him because he was politically correct,” Johnson said. “I voted for him because I thought he would get results and I think in the last three and half years he’s had gotten results. I’m talking about good results.”