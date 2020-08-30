What I was doing before the pandemic now feels light years away. Before the pandemic, I was still learning the ropes of health reporting, like how to read research papers. I had a whole list of stories I really wanted to get to. But then everything was upended by COVID-19, and I spent months mostly writing about the impact social distancing had on mental health. And then the protests happened, so I wrote about why communities of color are more at risk for mental health issues due to racial stressors and problems in our society. I’m slowly returning to some stories I wanted to write before the pandemic happened now, but I approach everything with what I call a “COVID lens.” So much has changed since March, and my beat is no different.