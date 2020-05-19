Bill Bolds spent 25 years working narcotics in the Philadelphia Police Department. But in late March, he was fighting something that he never could have prepared for: COVID-19. In a bed that was too small for his six-foot-eight, 300-pound frame, Bolds was one of the first Philly cops to fall ill, one of the first coronavirus patients admitted to Penn’s hospital, and one of the first to go on a ventilator. By then, he was looking at a 20% chance of survival, my colleague Mike Newall reports.