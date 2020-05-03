Officials from mayors to the governor of New Jersey have repeatedly urged second-home owners to stay in their primary homes. They have also begun closing beaches and boardwalks in towns like Ocean City, Sea Isle, Cape May and, this week, Ventnor. This has been a difficult discussion because second-home owners obviously comprise a huge part of any shore town’s tax base and economy. Locals and local officials know that. But it’s been disconcerting to see the streets and boardwalks suddenly populated with New York and Pennsylvania plates, people riding bikes, taking coolers to the beach, “walking the boards,” bringing in flatbeds of trees to landscape newly bought vacation property, descending on supermarkets stocked for the off-season. But the bigger issue is containing the spread of the coronavirus. Other areas in both the United States and other countries, like Italy and China, saw the virus spread as people traveled to second homes. And what will happen if disproportionate numbers of people here need hospital care? There are relatively few critical care beds in the area. In Cape May, the hospital has 300 beds total.