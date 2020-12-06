Yes and no. Republicans control both the House and Senate in Pennsylvania. At present, the GOP leadership is adamantly opposed to recreational marijuana. Pro-cannabis Democrats say legalization could generate millions in tax revenues for the state and are concerned about Pennsylvanians crossing the bridges and spending their money in New Jersey. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is fond of saying that 40% of Pennsylvanians live within 30 minutes of New Jersey. The GOP leadership says if the Dems are really concerned about ”border bleed” they would privatize liquor sales and get rid of the Fine Wine and Spirits Shops. I suspect if the Dems agreed to blow up the PLCB, we might see Republicans back a deal for adult recreational cannabis sales.